© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com Analysis | January 09, 2018
The top 25 EMS providers in Europe
Reed Electronics Research’s annual ranking of the leading EMS manufacturers in Europe was again dominated by the leading Group 1 Global EMS providers with the Top 3 – Foxconn, Flex and Jabil – accounting for 44% of the EUR 28.1 billion European EMS market in 2016.
The German Zollner Group remained the leading indigenous European EMS provider with revenues estimated at EUR 1.04 billion of which 53% were generated from the company’s domestic operations. The Hungarian company Videoton was ranked 5th and along with Fideltronik was one of the two CEE-headquartered companies in the ranking.
The Top 25 EMS Providers in Europe in 2016
The acquisition by Scanfil, of the Swedish company PartnerTech in 2015, has strengthened the position of the Finnish- headquartered company although revenues in 2016 were impacted by the realignment of the combined group’s manufacturing operations in Europe which included plant closures and the sale of non-core activities.
The Dutch company Neways Electronics International moved to 8th in the ranking, from 10th in the previous year. Their acquisition of the German company BuS Elektronik in 2014 has now been fully integrated and has significantly strengthened its overall EMS market position and in particular its exposure to the important German market and the automotive sector.
The Swiss company Enics dropped one place in the ranking with European sales stable during the year.
Apart from éolane, which reported marginally lower European EMS revenues in 2016, the other French companies in the ranking – Asteelflash, ALL CIRCUITS and LACROIX Electronics – all reported increased revenues. Although achieving stable revenues in France, Asteelflash benefited from a further increase in revenues at the company’s German operations. Although falling one place in the overall ranking LACROIX Electronics sales increased by 6.7% during the year, this after the prior year’s double-digit growth, while ALL CIRCUITS’ revenues grew by just under 20%.
The North American companies Sanmina, Celestica, Kimball Electronics and Plexus all reported growth during the year as did the remaining non-European company in the ranking Integrated Micro-Electronics, the Philippines headquartered group reporting a 16% increase in revenues in 2016.
Overall the Top 10 companies accounted for 57% of European EMS revenues and the Top 25 companies collectively represent 68% of the total European EMS market.
For more information visit Reed Electronics Research.
The Top 25 EMS Providers in Europe in 2016
|Company
|Country
|1
|Foxconn
|Taiwan
|2
|Flex
|Singapore
|3
|Jabil Circuit
|USA
|4
|Zollner
|Germany
|5
|Videoton
|Hungary
|6
|Scanfil
|Finland
|7
|Asteelflash
|France
|8
|Neways
|Netherlands
|9
|Sanmina
|USA
|10
|Enics
|Switzerland
|11
|Celestica
|Canada
|12
|All Circuits
|France
|13
|Éolane
|France
|14
|Lacroix Electronics
|France
|15
|Integrated Micro-Electronics
|Philippines
|16
|Kitron
|Norway
|17
|BMK Group
|Germany
|18
|Leesys
|Germany
|19
|Fideltronik
|Poland
|20
|Kimball Electronics
|USA
|21
|TQ-Group
|Germany
|22
|Melecs
|Austria
|23
|Elemaster
|Italy
|24
|Katek
|Germany
|25
|Plexus
|USA
The acquisition by Scanfil, of the Swedish company PartnerTech in 2015, has strengthened the position of the Finnish- headquartered company although revenues in 2016 were impacted by the realignment of the combined group’s manufacturing operations in Europe which included plant closures and the sale of non-core activities.
The Dutch company Neways Electronics International moved to 8th in the ranking, from 10th in the previous year. Their acquisition of the German company BuS Elektronik in 2014 has now been fully integrated and has significantly strengthened its overall EMS market position and in particular its exposure to the important German market and the automotive sector.
The Swiss company Enics dropped one place in the ranking with European sales stable during the year.
Apart from éolane, which reported marginally lower European EMS revenues in 2016, the other French companies in the ranking – Asteelflash, ALL CIRCUITS and LACROIX Electronics – all reported increased revenues. Although achieving stable revenues in France, Asteelflash benefited from a further increase in revenues at the company’s German operations. Although falling one place in the overall ranking LACROIX Electronics sales increased by 6.7% during the year, this after the prior year’s double-digit growth, while ALL CIRCUITS’ revenues grew by just under 20%.
The North American companies Sanmina, Celestica, Kimball Electronics and Plexus all reported growth during the year as did the remaining non-European company in the ranking Integrated Micro-Electronics, the Philippines headquartered group reporting a 16% increase in revenues in 2016.
Overall the Top 10 companies accounted for 57% of European EMS revenues and the Top 25 companies collectively represent 68% of the total European EMS market.
For more information visit Reed Electronics Research.
The top 25 EMS providers in Europe Reed Electronics Research’s annual ranking of the leading EMS manufacturers in Europe...
Hard times for GoPro – exits a market & reduces its workforce The action camera maker will exit the arial market after selling its remaining Karma inventory.
Nordson ASYMTEK acquires German company Dispensing, jetting, and coating technology company, Nordson ASYMTEK, announces that has...
Hella expands its presence in the US Lighting and electronics expert Hella reinforces its presence in the USA. The automotive...
Toshiba Medical Systems is now Canon Medical Systems Canon has now officially renamed Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation to Canon...
Isola transfers ownership to investment group Material sciences company, Isola Group, has a new owner. The company says that it has...
The list is here – last year's biggest fabless IC companies IC Insights' research shows that two Chinese companies – HiSilicon and Unigroup – are...
Stadium Group inks deal with Mouser to expand design-led opportunities The agreement signed with Mouser covers the distribution of Stadium’s standard technology...
Pillarhouse USA partners with E-tronix Global manufacturer and supplier of selective soldering systems, Pillarhouse USA, Inc. is...
Faurecia and Accenture join forces for connected and autonomous vehicles Faurecia (EO.PA), a global automotive supplier, and Accenture, a professional...
Christian Koenen takes over screen printing division of PVF Christian Koenen will take over the MICRON screen printing division of PVF GmbH, a family...
Orbital ATK receives order for in-orbit satellite servicing vehicle Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract for a second Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2). The...
Hyundai and Aurora to develop level 4 autonomous vehicles Hyundai Motor Company and Aurora, a provider of autonomous vehicle technology...
Universal Electronics invests in additional equipment Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has increased its RoHS compliant printed circuit board...
Nordson acquires Sonoscan to expand its offering Nordson Corporation has acquired Sonoscan, Inc., an Illinois-based designer and...
Saab to deliver new lightweight torpedo to the Finnish navy Swedish defence company Saab has signed a contract for the production and deliveries of...
Orbotech names new Chief Financial Officer Orbotech has named Mr. Alon Rozner as Orbotech's new corporate Vice President and...
Development of ternary battery may ease the supply of cobalt The demand for xEV battery sees significant growth in 2017 due to the development of new energy vehicles, resulting in a 114% price surge for cobalt.
BlackBerry partners with Baidu for autonomous car technology The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and...
European fume extraction specialist opens in the US The German vendor of air treatment and fume extraction technology, ULT, has recently...
Ingram Micro expands cybersecurity capabilities with acquisition Ingram Micro Inc. says it has acquired Cloud Harmonics, a U.S.-based, value-added...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments