© Hella Electronics Production | January 08, 2018
Hella expands its presence in the US
Lighting and electronics expert Hella reinforces its presence in the USA. The automotive supplier will open a new administrative and technical centre in Northville, Michigan, at the begin of 2019.
The new site will replace the already existing location in Plymouth five kilometres away. At the location, the company is developing electronics products and lighting technology solutions. The location also houses company functions, such as Purchasing, Sales, Information Management as well as Finance and Controlling for the North America region.
Within the next two years, the number of employees there is scheduled to expand from currently 350 to approximately 400. Currently the company is employing some 800 employees at its four locations in the USA.
"With the new location, we will create an important foundation for further pursuing our growth path in the North American market", says Steve Lietaert, President of Hella Corporate Center USA. "We will on the one hand have more space for required additional resources while also being able to further optimize the work environment for our employees."
The official groundbreaking for the new administrative and technical centre was in early November 2017.
