© pichetw dreamstime.com PCB | January 08, 2018
Isola transfers ownership to investment group
Material sciences company, Isola Group, has a new owner. The company says that it has completed an agreement to transfer its equity to an investment group led by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and its affiliates.
The transaction improves Isola’s capital structure and secures additional liquidity to enhance the company’s long-term financial position. Cerberus and the other new equity owners are providing a new revolving credit facility to the Isola and have agreed to amend and extend the existing secured loan facility to 2022. In addition, the cash interest expense associated with the secured facility has been reduced to one percent, and the total debt on Isola’s balance sheet has been reduced significantly, providing the Company with the financial flexibility to grow its business, the company writes in a press release.
“We are very excited to be working with the new ownership group led by Cerberus,” said Jeff Waters, President and CEO of Isola. “We have been transforming the Company over the past two years, with new products now entering the market to fuel our growth. With our new capital structure, we have new degrees of flexibility that will only accelerate our strategies and success.”
“With today’s agreement, Isola has a stronger financial outlook and access to long-term capital that positions the Company for future growth,” said Joseph A. Naccarato, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer, Cerberus Business Finance, LLC. “Beyond financial resources, Cerberus has one of the largest and most experienced teams of operating executives and functional experts in the investment industry. We look forward to working alongside Isola’s talented management and employees to support its global business going forward.”
“We are very excited to be working with the new ownership group led by Cerberus,” said Jeff Waters, President and CEO of Isola. “We have been transforming the Company over the past two years, with new products now entering the market to fuel our growth. With our new capital structure, we have new degrees of flexibility that will only accelerate our strategies and success.”
“With today’s agreement, Isola has a stronger financial outlook and access to long-term capital that positions the Company for future growth,” said Joseph A. Naccarato, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer, Cerberus Business Finance, LLC. “Beyond financial resources, Cerberus has one of the largest and most experienced teams of operating executives and functional experts in the investment industry. We look forward to working alongside Isola’s talented management and employees to support its global business going forward.”
Isola transfers ownership to investment group Material sciences company, Isola Group, has a new owner. The company says that it has...
The list is here – last year's biggest fabless IC companies IC Insights' research shows that two Chinese companies – HiSilicon and Unigroup – are...
Stadium Group inks deal with Mouser to expand design-led opportunities The agreement signed with Mouser covers the distribution of Stadium’s standard technology...
Pillarhouse USA partners with E-tronix Global manufacturer and supplier of selective soldering systems, Pillarhouse USA, Inc. is...
Faurecia and Accenture join forces for connected and autonomous vehicles Faurecia (EO.PA), a global automotive supplier, and Accenture, a professional...
Christian Koenen takes over screen printing division of PVF Christian Koenen will take over the MICRON screen printing division of PVF GmbH, a family...
Orbital ATK receives order for in-orbit satellite servicing vehicle Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract for a second Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2). The...
Hyundai and Aurora to develop level 4 autonomous vehicles Hyundai Motor Company and Aurora, a provider of autonomous vehicle technology...
Universal Electronics invests in additional equipment Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has increased its RoHS compliant printed circuit board...
Nordson acquires Sonoscan to expand its offering Nordson Corporation has acquired Sonoscan, Inc., an Illinois-based designer and...
Saab to deliver new lightweight torpedo to the Finnish navy Swedish defence company Saab has signed a contract for the production and deliveries of...
Orbotech names new Chief Financial Officer Orbotech has named Mr. Alon Rozner as Orbotech's new corporate Vice President and...
Development of ternary battery may ease the supply of cobalt The demand for xEV battery sees significant growth in 2017 due to the development of new energy vehicles, resulting in a 114% price surge for cobalt.
BlackBerry partners with Baidu for autonomous car technology The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and...
European fume extraction specialist opens in the US The German vendor of air treatment and fume extraction technology, ULT, has recently...
Ingram Micro expands cybersecurity capabilities with acquisition Ingram Micro Inc. says it has acquired Cloud Harmonics, a U.S.-based, value-added...
3M files lawsuit against Elo Touch 3M and 3M Innovative Properties Co. have filed a patent infringement lawsuit in federal...
ÅAC Microtec acquires Clyde Space The Swedish space tech company ÅAC Microtec has entered into a share sale and...
SEMI projects new highs in fab equipment spending The year-end update to the SEMI World Fab Forecast report reveals 2017 spending on fab...
Bosch completes the sale of its starter motor division At the end of 2017, Bosch has successfully sold its subsidiary SEG Automotive Germany...
Bombardier receives order for twelve CRJ900 aircrafts Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified...
LG Electronics and HERE partner on autonomous cars LG Electronics is partnering with HERE Technologies, a provider of digital mapping and location...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments