© head off dreamstime.com Analysis | January 08, 2018
The list is here – last year's biggest fabless IC companies
IC Insights' research shows that two Chinese companies – HiSilicon and Unigroup – are among the top 10 fabless IC sales leaders.
The table shows the top 10 ranking of fabless IC suppliers for 2017. Two China-based fabless companies made the top 10 ranking last year – HiSilicon, which sells most of its devices as internal transfers to smartphone supplier Huawei, and Unigroup, which includes the IC sales of both Spreadtrum and RDA. Fabless company IC sales are estimated to have exceeded USD 100 billion in 2017, the first time this milestone has been reached.
* Custom ICs provided by foundries for internal use. ** Includes Spreadtrum and RDAUnlike the relatively close annual market growth relationship between fabless IC suppliers and foundries, fabless IC company sales growth versus IDM (integrated device manufacturers) IC supplier growth has typically been very different. The first time IDM IC sales growth outpaced fabless IC company sales growth was in 2010 when IDM IC sales grew 35% and fabless IC company sales grew 29%. Since very few fabless semiconductor suppliers participate in the memory market, the fabless suppliers did not receive much of a boost from the surging DRAM and NAND flash memory markets in 2010, which grew 75% and 44%, respectively. However, the fabless IC suppliers once again began growing faster than the IDMs beginning in 2011 and this trend continued through 2014.
Fabless/System vs IDM Company IC Sales (2000 - 2017)
In 2015, for only the second time on record, IDM IC sales “growth” (-1%) outpaced fabless IC company sales “growth” (-3%). The primary cause of the fabless companies’ 2015 sales decline was Qualcomm’s steep 17% drop in sales. Much of the sharp decline in Qualcomm’s sales that year was driven by Samsung’s increased use of its internally developed Exynos application processors in its smartphones instead of the application processors it had previously sourced from Qualcomm. Although Qualcomm’s sales continued to decline in 2016, the fabless companies’ sales in total (5%) once again outpaced the growth from IDM’s (3%).
In 2017, the market behaved very similarly to 2010, when strong growth in the memory market propelled the IDM IC sales growth rate higher than the fabless IC supplier growth rate. With the total memory market, a market in which the fabless IC companies have very little share, surging by 58% last year, IDM IC sales growth easily outpaced fabless company IC sales growth in 2017.
For more information visit © IC Insights
|2017E Rank
|Company
|2016 Tot IC
|2017E Tot IC
|2017/2016 % change
|1
|Qualcomm
|15,414
|17,078
|11%
|2
|Broadcom
|13,846
|16,065
|16%
|3
|Nvidia
|6,389
|9,228
|44%
|4
|MediaTek
|8,809
|7,875
|-11%
|5
|Apple*
|6,493
|6,660
|3%
|6
|AMD
|4,272
|5,249
|23%
|7
|HiSilicon
|3,910
|4,715
|21%
|8
|Xilinx
|2,311
|2,475
|7%
|9
|Marvell
|2,407
|2,390
|-1%
|10
|Unigroup**
|1,880
|2,050
|9%
|–
|Top 10 Total
|65,731
|73,785
|12%
|–
|Other
|24,694
|26,825
|9%
|–
|Total Fabless/system
|90,425
|100,610
|11%
* Custom ICs provided by foundries for internal use. ** Includes Spreadtrum and RDAUnlike the relatively close annual market growth relationship between fabless IC suppliers and foundries, fabless IC company sales growth versus IDM (integrated device manufacturers) IC supplier growth has typically been very different. The first time IDM IC sales growth outpaced fabless IC company sales growth was in 2010 when IDM IC sales grew 35% and fabless IC company sales grew 29%. Since very few fabless semiconductor suppliers participate in the memory market, the fabless suppliers did not receive much of a boost from the surging DRAM and NAND flash memory markets in 2010, which grew 75% and 44%, respectively. However, the fabless IC suppliers once again began growing faster than the IDMs beginning in 2011 and this trend continued through 2014.
Source: Company reports, IC Insight’s ‘Strategic Reviews’ database
Fabless/System vs IDM Company IC Sales (2000 - 2017)
In 2015, for only the second time on record, IDM IC sales “growth” (-1%) outpaced fabless IC company sales “growth” (-3%). The primary cause of the fabless companies’ 2015 sales decline was Qualcomm’s steep 17% drop in sales. Much of the sharp decline in Qualcomm’s sales that year was driven by Samsung’s increased use of its internally developed Exynos application processors in its smartphones instead of the application processors it had previously sourced from Qualcomm. Although Qualcomm’s sales continued to decline in 2016, the fabless companies’ sales in total (5%) once again outpaced the growth from IDM’s (3%).
In 2017, the market behaved very similarly to 2010, when strong growth in the memory market propelled the IDM IC sales growth rate higher than the fabless IC supplier growth rate. With the total memory market, a market in which the fabless IC companies have very little share, surging by 58% last year, IDM IC sales growth easily outpaced fabless company IC sales growth in 2017.
For more information visit © IC Insights
Isola transfers ownership to investment group Material sciences company, Isola Group, has a new owner. The company says that it has...
The list is here – last year's biggest fabless IC companies IC Insights' research shows that two Chinese companies – HiSilicon and Unigroup – are...
Stadium Group inks deal with Mouser to expand design-led opportunities The agreement signed with Mouser covers the distribution of Stadium’s standard technology...
Pillarhouse USA partners with E-tronix Global manufacturer and supplier of selective soldering systems, Pillarhouse USA, Inc. is...
Faurecia and Accenture join forces for connected and autonomous vehicles Faurecia (EO.PA), a global automotive supplier, and Accenture, a professional...
Christian Koenen takes over screen printing division of PVF Christian Koenen will take over the MICRON screen printing division of PVF GmbH, a family...
Orbital ATK receives order for in-orbit satellite servicing vehicle Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract for a second Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2). The...
Hyundai and Aurora to develop level 4 autonomous vehicles Hyundai Motor Company and Aurora, a provider of autonomous vehicle technology...
Universal Electronics invests in additional equipment Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has increased its RoHS compliant printed circuit board...
Nordson acquires Sonoscan to expand its offering Nordson Corporation has acquired Sonoscan, Inc., an Illinois-based designer and...
Saab to deliver new lightweight torpedo to the Finnish navy Swedish defence company Saab has signed a contract for the production and deliveries of...
Orbotech names new Chief Financial Officer Orbotech has named Mr. Alon Rozner as Orbotech's new corporate Vice President and...
Development of ternary battery may ease the supply of cobalt The demand for xEV battery sees significant growth in 2017 due to the development of new energy vehicles, resulting in a 114% price surge for cobalt.
BlackBerry partners with Baidu for autonomous car technology The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and...
European fume extraction specialist opens in the US The German vendor of air treatment and fume extraction technology, ULT, has recently...
Ingram Micro expands cybersecurity capabilities with acquisition Ingram Micro Inc. says it has acquired Cloud Harmonics, a U.S.-based, value-added...
3M files lawsuit against Elo Touch 3M and 3M Innovative Properties Co. have filed a patent infringement lawsuit in federal...
ÅAC Microtec acquires Clyde Space The Swedish space tech company ÅAC Microtec has entered into a share sale and...
SEMI projects new highs in fab equipment spending The year-end update to the SEMI World Fab Forecast report reveals 2017 spending on fab...
Bosch completes the sale of its starter motor division At the end of 2017, Bosch has successfully sold its subsidiary SEG Automotive Germany...
Bombardier receives order for twelve CRJ900 aircrafts Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified...
LG Electronics and HERE partner on autonomous cars LG Electronics is partnering with HERE Technologies, a provider of digital mapping and location...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments