© Stadium Group Electronics Production | January 08, 2018
Stadium Group inks deal with Mouser to expand design-led opportunities
The agreement signed with Mouser covers the distribution of Stadium’s standard technology products, including power supplies, HMI modules such as single illuminated capacitive switches, and wireless IoT devices.
The deal marks another step in Stadium Group’s strategy to grow its customer base and gain greater reach into new markets. The company has also made important investments in recent months by bolstering both its worldwide presence and its product portfolio, especially in power products and technologies. Very recently, the company announced the acquisition of PowerPax UK Limited, a UK-based specialist value-add manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of power supplies, battery chargers and LED products. Earlier in 2017, UK-based Cable Power Limited was acquired by Stadium, adding further electronic, power and single-board computing solutions to the portfolio. Both of these companies have been integrated into the Group’s power technology division.
To accelerate its plans to grow market share in North America and Canada, Stadium last year established Stadium Group Inc., opening a sales office in Salt Lake City, Utah, and appointing Tim Taylor as VP Sales in the region for the Group. Growth in Europe also continues apace: in July 2017, Stadium inaugurated its new headquarters for the connectivity division in Kista, Sweden, including a purpose-built laboratory, test facilities and a design and engineering zone.
“This agreement with Mouser Electronics is a key component of our strategy to expand our businesses and develop new global markets with our design-led electronic technology solutions,” said Charlie Peppiatt, CEO of Stadium Group Plc. “Mouser comes with world-class supply-chain services and support and has all the capabilities we need to quickly put our products in the hands of design engineers and reduce time to market for both existing and new customers.”
“At Mouser, we continually look for suppliers that provide leading-edge technology,” said Andy Kerr, Vice President, Supplier Management, Products at Mouser Electronics. “Stadium has put itself on the map in terms of its significantly expanded power portfolio as well as its fast-growing business in wireless IoT products and technologies.”
