© pichetw dreamstime.com

Christian Koenen takes over screen printing division of PVF

Christian Koenen will take over the MICRON screen printing division of PVF GmbH, a family business located in Upper Bavaria.

This move that will allow the company to build its market presence in the sectors of technical printing screens and precision stencil production for technical printing.



"We want to unite the valuable employee expertise present in both company divisions and our pioneering technologies under one roof so that we can continue to meet the increased expectations of our customers in the future," Christian Koenen stated in a press release.



PVF GmbH has been producing MICRON precision screens for over 20 years now – specifically for industrial screen printing applications in high-performance sectors – and supplies to customers throughout Europe.



"We are boosting investment in new technologies and modern systems even more through this takeover of the PVF GmbH MICRON precision screen printing division. As a result, we are able to build a brighter future, with more long-term job security, with more advantages compared to our competitors and with our production site kept in Germany," said Christian Koenen.



Peter V. Fleischer from PVF GmbH remarked, "This concentration on screen printing at Koenen and the focus on mesh technology at PVF will open up new applications and markets in future for industrial, technical screen printing in Europe."