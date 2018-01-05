© evertiq

Nordson acquires Sonoscan to expand its offering

Nordson Corporation has acquired Sonoscan, Inc., an Illinois-based designer and manufacturer of acoustic microscopes and sophisticated acoustic micro imaging systems used in a variety of microelectronic, automotive, aerospace and industrial electronics assembly applications.

“The Sonoscan acquisition broadens the offering to our customers within our Test and Inspection range of products and solutions,” said Joseph Stockunas, Vice President for Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. “Sonoscan’s acoustic imaging solutions are adjacent and highly complementary to Nordson’s existing bond testing, X-ray and automated optical inspection solutions and are sold to the same set of customers.”



Founded in 1974 by Dr. Lawrence Kessler and employing approximately 85 people, Sonoscan will operate within Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. Since its inception, the company has been somewhat of an authority on the application of Acoustic Microscopy, also known as Acoustic Micro Imaging (AMI) technology, to nondestructively find and characterise physical defects such as cracks, voids, delaminations and porosity that occur during manufacturing, environmental testing or even component operation.