© olivier26 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 04, 2018
Orbotech names new Chief Financial Officer
Orbotech has named Mr. Alon Rozner as Orbotech's new corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, replacing Mr. Ran Bareket in that position, effective immediately.
Mr. Bareket is leaving the company for personal reasons and will be returning to the United States with his family to pursue other opportunities. To facilitate an orderly transition, he will remain available to the Company until February 28, 2018.
Mr. Rozner has been with Orbotech since 2007, serving in a range of senior finance, business and operational positions. Since March 2017, he has held the title of Corporate Vice President Customer Support and Business Processes in Orbotech Ltd., in which capacity he has been assuming responsibility for the Orbotech's corporate governance and compliance. Before he was Vice President of Finance and Business Services of Orbotech Pacific Ltd. in Hong Kong for almost five years, with responsibility for the finance, budget, operations and information technology of subsidiaries that account for approximately 70% of Orbotech's business.
Commenting on the announcement, Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I would like to thank Ran for his efforts and valuable contribution to Orbotech over the last three and a half years and wish him and his family well in their return to the United States.”
“Alon has worked closely with the Company's senior management over recent years in fulfilling his substantial duties in Orbotech, and we are very pleased to have him assume this even greater role in the management of the Company. His expertise in finance, operations and compliance activity within Orbotech, as well as his extensive knowledge of the Company's business and customer support operations gained from highly successful years in the field, make him an outstanding choice for Chief Financial Officer,” Levy added.
Mr. Rozner has been with Orbotech since 2007, serving in a range of senior finance, business and operational positions. Since March 2017, he has held the title of Corporate Vice President Customer Support and Business Processes in Orbotech Ltd., in which capacity he has been assuming responsibility for the Orbotech's corporate governance and compliance. Before he was Vice President of Finance and Business Services of Orbotech Pacific Ltd. in Hong Kong for almost five years, with responsibility for the finance, budget, operations and information technology of subsidiaries that account for approximately 70% of Orbotech's business.
Commenting on the announcement, Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I would like to thank Ran for his efforts and valuable contribution to Orbotech over the last three and a half years and wish him and his family well in their return to the United States.”
“Alon has worked closely with the Company's senior management over recent years in fulfilling his substantial duties in Orbotech, and we are very pleased to have him assume this even greater role in the management of the Company. His expertise in finance, operations and compliance activity within Orbotech, as well as his extensive knowledge of the Company's business and customer support operations gained from highly successful years in the field, make him an outstanding choice for Chief Financial Officer,” Levy added.
Orbital ATK receives order for in-orbit satellite servicing vehicle Orbital ATK has been awarded a contract for a second Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2). The...
Hyundai and Aurora to develop level 4 autonomous vehicles Hyundai Motor Company and Aurora, a provider of autonomous vehicle technology...
Universal Electronics invests in additional equipment Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has increased its RoHS compliant printed circuit board...
Nordson acquires Sonoscan to expand its offering Nordson Corporation has acquired Sonoscan, Inc., an Illinois-based designer and...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Saab to deliver new lightweight torpedo to the Finnish navy Swedish defence company Saab has signed a contract for the production and deliveries of...
Orbotech names new Chief Financial Officer Orbotech has named Mr. Alon Rozner as Orbotech's new corporate Vice President and...
Development of ternary battery may ease the supply of cobalt The demand for xEV battery sees significant growth in 2017 due to the development of new energy vehicles, resulting in a 114% price surge for cobalt.
BlackBerry partners with Baidu for autonomous car technology The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and...
European fume extraction specialist opens in the US The German vendor of air treatment and fume extraction technology, ULT, has recently...
Ingram Micro expands cybersecurity capabilities with acquisition Ingram Micro Inc. says it has acquired Cloud Harmonics, a U.S.-based, value-added...
3M files lawsuit against Elo Touch 3M and 3M Innovative Properties Co. have filed a patent infringement lawsuit in federal...
ÅAC Microtec acquires Clyde Space The Swedish space tech company ÅAC Microtec has entered into a share sale and...
SEMI projects new highs in fab equipment spending The year-end update to the SEMI World Fab Forecast report reveals 2017 spending on fab...
Bosch completes the sale of its starter motor division At the end of 2017, Bosch has successfully sold its subsidiary SEG Automotive Germany...
Bombardier receives order for twelve CRJ900 aircrafts Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified...
LG Electronics and HERE partner on autonomous cars LG Electronics is partnering with HERE Technologies, a provider of digital mapping and location...
European Commission clears Safran / Zodiac merger The European Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace...
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021 Automotive electronic system sales are forecast to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 percent from 2016 through 2021, which is the highest among six major end-use system categories.
Research institution buys 3D printer from Nano Dimension Israeli additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, says that a leading European...
New medical equipment contract for Kitron Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has signed a contract with a supplier of medical equipment.
Forecast for record quarterly DRAM sales of USD 21.1 billion Throughout 2017, DRAM manufacturers faced pressure to boost output of their...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments