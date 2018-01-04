© ULT

European fume extraction specialist opens in the US

The German vendor of air treatment and fume extraction technology, ULT, has recently opened a subsidiary in the USA. The new branch is headquartered in Milwaukee/Wisconsin and headed by Wolfgang Köhler.

Wolfgang takes strategically and operationally care of the North American market’s development and expansion. The operational focus is placed on air purification solutions for several industries and applications. The company will provide customers with soldering and welding fume extraction technology, systems for laser fume extraction, dust collection, or filtration of gases, vapours and odours.



“The North American market is essential for our company’s global growth”, explains Wolfgang Köhler, Director of ULT LLC. “There are strict regulations on occupational health and safety, particularly regarding air pollution control. That means a continuously increasing demand for air treatment systems to guarantee process safety within the producing industry. We are sure that our worldwide-utilized fume extraction solutions will meet the demands of our US customers, as they look for highly efficient, energy-saving and low-noise systems. Furthermore, North American customers will benefit from our extensive advice and service.”