Tero Lehtonen appointed as CFO of Incap Group

EMS provider Incap is announces that along with the growth of its business the company is strengthening its management of finance and administration.

Tero Lehtonen has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the member of management team of Incap Group as from 2 January 2018. Tero Lehtonen has previously worked among others at Specma Oy in different positions in finance and administration acting as the company’s CFO since 2009.



Current CFO Elina Liippola will take over the duties in corporate financing and has been appointed as Finance Manager as from 2 January 2018.