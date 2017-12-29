© Nano Dimension Electronics Production | December 29, 2017
Research institution buys 3D printer from Nano Dimension
Israeli additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, says that a leading European technology research institution has purchased a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer to enhance its research and development of autonomous systems.
“We see a great potential to expand the use of 3D printing to developing fields such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and automation. From rapid prototyping of functional circuits to testing and custom manufacturing, 3D-printed electronics opens a whole new world of possibilities in design and engineering, and we’re honored to be a part of this institute’s research to develop future autonomous systems for a wide range of industries,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension.
“This is now the second DragonFly 2020 Pro going to a leading global technology research institution. This bears testimony to Nano Dimension’s belief that its advanced 3D printed electronics systems are an indispensable tool for cutting-edge research institutions looking into robotics, electrical components, sensors, arrays, antennas as well as other sophisticated circuitry and electronics,” Dror adds.
