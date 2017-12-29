© kentoh dreamstime.com

New medical equipment contract for Kitron

Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has signed a contract with a supplier of medical equipment.

The agreement specifies that Kitron for specific products will be a supplier for a period of two years from 2018. During this time, the expected turnover linked to the contract is between NOK 100 million and NOK 150 million (EUR 10.15 - 15.22 million). Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Arendal.