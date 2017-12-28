© thomaspajot dreamstime.com

GE increases its shareholding in Arcam to more than 90%

Arcam AB has been informed that GE Sweden Holdings AB (a subsidiary of General Electric Company and part of GE Additive and GE Aviation) has agreed to acquire Elliott Management’s and Polygon Investment Group’s respective shares in Arcam at a price of SEK 345 (about EUR 35) per share.

Upon the completion of the acquisitions on 29 December 2017, GE will hold approximately 95% of the shares in Arcam.



GE has informed that it plans to utilise its right under the Swedish Companies Act to buy-out the remaining shares in Arcam and that it intends to request that Arcam applies for delisting of Arcam’s ordinary shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information on the contemplated buy-out and the delisting as soon as formal decisions have been made.