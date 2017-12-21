© cambridge mechatronics

SAE licences CML technology

SAE Magnetics (HK) has signed an agreement to licence the use of Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd (CML) patented technologies covering shape memory alloy (SMA) actuated autofocus (AF) and optical image stabilization (OIS) technologies.

This represents the fifth major licensing agreement that CML has signed for the use of these technologies in miniature camera modules.



Andy Osmant, Managing Director of CML said: “We are delighted that our SMA actuator designs have been licensed by such an outstanding supplier of high quality products to the Chinese smartphone market. This agreement is a positive step towards the widespread adoption of our SMA technology.”



Hong Tian, Chairman and CEO of SAE said: “Innovation is key to the future success of SAE and we believe our partnership with CML will allow us to offer our customers a wide range of actuator products based on this exciting new technology.”