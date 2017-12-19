© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 19, 2017
BMW teams up with US battery developer
The BMW Group and Solid Power partner to drive solid-state battery adoption.
The German car giant is feeling the sway of the industry and is responding to this with a growing number of electrified models in its product portfolio but also in its intense in-house research and development activities. As range needs are steadily increasing the need for adoption of new technologies is required.
Solid-state battery technology has the potential to offer in the future a battery system that provides long electrical range with enhanced safety and performance compared to conventional Li-ion battery cells, a press release reads.
In order to accelerate the development of such systems, the BMW Group is partnering with Solid Power in a joint effort to develop Solid Power's solid-state batteries for electric vehicle applications. In this effort, the BMW Group will assist Solid Power to advance its technology in order to achieve performance levels required for high performance electric vehicles.
Solid Power's team focuses on developing and scaling competitive solid-state batteries, paying special attention to safety, performance, and cost. The US company’s solid-state batteries contain no liquid electrolyte. Instead, they are comprised of proprietary inorganic materials producing a product with higher energy density, without volatile or flammable components.
"Since the company's inception, the Solid Power team has worked to develop and scale a competitive solid-state battery paying special attention to safety, performance, and cost," said Doug Campbell, founder and CEO of Solid Power. "Collaborating with BMW is further validation that solid-state battery innovations will continue to improve electric vehicles. We're looking forward to working with BMW on pushing the limits on developments around xEV batteries."
The battery developer recently moved into a state-of-the-art facility in Louisville, Colorado. The brand-new facility will allow Solid Power to triple its footprint and build out the capabilities necessary to deliver commercial-quality solid-state battery prototypes, from new material synthesis through cell and battery assembly.
