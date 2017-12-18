© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Analysis | December 18, 2017
North American semi equipment industry posts November 2017 billings
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.05 billion in billings worldwide in November 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the November Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published by SEMI.
SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in November 2017 was USD 2.05 billion. The billings figure is 1.6 percent higher than the final October 2017 level of USD 2.02 billion, and is 27.2 percent higher than the November 2016 billings level of USD 1.61 billion.
“November billings for North American equipment manufacturers increased modestly for the first time in four months,” said Dan Tracy, Senior Director, Industry Research and Statistics, at SEMI. “Year-to-date equipment spending is well on track to set a historical high, and we expect that positive momentum to continue into next year as new fabs in China begin to equip."
“November billings for North American equipment manufacturers increased modestly for the first time in four months,” said Dan Tracy, Senior Director, Industry Research and Statistics, at SEMI. “Year-to-date equipment spending is well on track to set a historical high, and we expect that positive momentum to continue into next year as new fabs in China begin to equip."
|Billings (3-mo. avg)
|Year-over year
|June 2017
|$2,300.3
|34.1%
|July 2017
|$2,269.7
|32.9%
|August 2017
|$2,181.8
|27.7%
|September 2017
|$2,054.8
|37.6%
|October 2017 (final)
|$2,019.3
|23.9%
|November 2017 (prelim)
|$2,052.2
|27.2%
BMW teams up with US battery developer The BMW Group and Solid Power partner to drive solid-state battery adoption.
Varioprint invests in fine-line technology-driven At the beginning of the year, the project ‘ultra-fine line production’ was stated. Varioprint intends to...
Zeiss acquires majority stake in Italian X-ray provider German optics expert Zeiss says it will acquire a majority stake in the Italian provider of industrial X-ray solutions, Bosello High Technology.
Benchmark Electronics names new CFO EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has appointed Roop K. Lakkaraju as executive vice...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
VW names head of Battery Cell Center of Excellence In the future, Frank Blome is to head the Battery Cell Center of Excellence of the Volkswagen...
North American semi equipment industry posts November 2017 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.05...
Samsung enters R&D partnership with Clemson & USC Samsung Electronics America has entered into a new R&D partnership with the state of...
ByteSnap Design Industry Predictions for 2018 This year has proved to be another eventful one in the embedded systems space. 2017 has witnessed far-reaching DDoS and ransomware attacks such as WannaCry; the onward advance of driverless cars, with...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Spectrum Assembly upgrades quality certifications Spectrum Assembly has successfully upgraded its Quality Management System...
Czech optical systems producer to support BAE Systems’ CV90 Czech optical specialist Meopta will support vital line-of-sight technology for BAE Systems’...
Toyota with a 5.5 million EV target by 2030 Toyota Motor Corporation has unveiled its plans to tackle the shift towards electrified vehicles...
Aspocomp invests €10 million in its Oulu plant Finnish PCB manufacturer Aspocomp says it will invest about EUR 10 million in a technology update at its Oulu Plant.
Phoenix Solar forced to file for insolvency On the 13th of December, The Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG submitted an...
Jabil kicks off the new fiscal year with solid revenue growth Global EMS provider Jabil is a bit ahead of the Gregorian calendar has has just released its financial...
Vestas and Northvolt partner on battery storage for wind energy Vestas and battery manufacturer Northvolt have entered into a technology collaboration on the development of a lithium-ion battery platform for Vestas power plants. As an initial phase of the partnership, Vestas is investing EUR 10...
Microart partners with ARCX Canadian EMS provider, Microart, is currently installing an ARCX WatBox Factory Floor...
Thales chooses SYSGO's PikeOS for Cockpit Thales has chosen SYSGO's Real Time Operating System PikeOS for a cockpit the company is...
ebm-papst expands with new German development Centre ebm-papst is continuing its course for growth and plans a new – EUR 41 million –...
Saab starts development and production in the United Arab Emirates Defence and security company Saab says it is growing its presence in the United Arab...
Google opens its first AI centre in China Google has opened the doors to its Google AI China Centre, the company’s first such centre in...
Positive outlook for European EMS industry After a few years of no, or at best, very slow growth, the mood in the European EMS industry is more buoyant in 2017 and the prospects for further growth are good.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments