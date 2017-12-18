North American semi equipment industry posts November 2017 billings

© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.05 billion in billings worldwide in November 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the November Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published by SEMI.

Billings (3-mo. avg ) Year-over year June 2017 $2,300.3 34.1% July 2017 $2,269.7 32.9% August 2017 $2,181.8 27.7% September 2017 $2,054.8 37.6% October 2017 (final) $2,019.3 23.9% November 2017 (prelim) $2,052.2 27.2%

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in November 2017 was USD 2.05 billion. The billings figure is 1.6 percent higher than the final October 2017 level of USD 2.02 billion, and is 27.2 percent higher than the November 2016 billings level of USD 1.61 billion.“November billings for North American equipment manufacturers increased modestly for the first time in four months,” said Dan Tracy, Senior Director, Industry Research and Statistics, at SEMI. “Year-to-date equipment spending is well on track to set a historical high, and we expect that positive momentum to continue into next year as new fabs in China begin to equip."