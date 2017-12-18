© evertiq

Spectrum Assembly upgrades quality certifications

Spectrum Assembly has successfully upgraded its Quality Management System registrations to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016.

“ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 have continued to evolve in ways that enhance quality, risk analysis and the focus on listening to our customers. We have upgraded our procedures to match the new requirements and successfully completed our audit to the new standards”, said Glenda Avance, SAI’s Quality Assurance Manager.