Toshiba wins order for 6MW solar panels in Thailand

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation has won an order to supply 6MW solar panels from Eight Solar Company Limited, Thailand’s solar power system provider.

Eight Solar will install the systems on the roofs of six stores in the “Home Pro” chain of home improvement centres, and they will start to deliver clean, low-carbon electricity in January 2018.



"This order is our biggest achievements in Thailand so far," noted Mr. Noriaki Kozono, General Manager of Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation. "Toshiba is committed to supporting Thailand’s efforts to realize a low carbon society and stable power supply by providing high quality products and systems."