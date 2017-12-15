© Northvolt Electronics Production | December 15, 2017
Vestas and Northvolt partner on battery storage for wind energy
Vestas and battery manufacturer Northvolt have entered into a technology collaboration on the development of a lithium-ion battery platform for Vestas power plants. As an initial phase of the partnership, Vestas is investing EUR 10 million.
With renewable energy generation now cost-competitive with electricity produced from fossil fuels, significant challenges remain in how to integrate renewable energy into power grids and systems, as renewables cannot always match supply with demand.
The solution to solving this challenge is storing renewably-generated electricity so it can be provided when needed. This is where battery storage comes in to support the large-scale integration of renewable energy into energy systems and to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
With the support of Northvolt, Vestas is looking to bring competitive and sustainable hybrid storage solutions to the market and to better integrate storage and renewable energy generation technologies as a means to meet broader industry challenges and increase the uptake of more renewables. This is being done both through existing research and development, and by combining it with unique competencies and experiences of new partners. In this way, Northvolt will become a part of Vestas’ hybrid supplier ecosystem, a press release reads.
Northvolt, with the support of Vestas, is looking to better understand the needs of the renewable energy sector in order to develop batteries for solution providers and OEMs. Northvolt is building a next generation battery factory with the aim to produce the world’s greenest batteries to enable and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.
“This important collaboration with Northvolt will enable Vestas to define, challenge and improve battery storage offering for customers that need hybrid and storage solutions,” says Vestas’ Chief Technology Officer Anders Vedel. “There is a strong shared purpose and strategic fit with Northvolt that will support our goal to expand our knowledge in an area that we know will only grow in importance to the renewables and overall electricity market.”
“Vestas is a true global leader in enabling the world’s transition to renewable energy. Batteries and solutions for energy storage are key in this transition, and Vestas will be an important strategic partner for Northvolt as we establish our product offering to the renewable energy sector,” says Peter Carlsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Northvolt.
The two companies are aiming to create and optimise a means to integrate battery storage solutions into wind turbines and full power plant system design. The partners are doing this to ensure more certainty and predictability in power output for greater grid stability and compliance with emerging grid requirements. The companies will also develop and optimise control systems that can integrate battery storage systems with other renewable energy technologies.
Over the next seven years, the partnership will see Vestas and Northvolt contribute to the joint development project through a combination of dedicated staff, project resources and shared development efforts. To support the initial phase of the partnership, Vestas will invest EUR 10 million towards joint R&D and product development, as well as the establishment of Northvolt’s demonstration line and research facility, Northvolt Labs, which will be used to test and qualify products and processes.
The solution to solving this challenge is storing renewably-generated electricity so it can be provided when needed. This is where battery storage comes in to support the large-scale integration of renewable energy into energy systems and to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
With the support of Northvolt, Vestas is looking to bring competitive and sustainable hybrid storage solutions to the market and to better integrate storage and renewable energy generation technologies as a means to meet broader industry challenges and increase the uptake of more renewables. This is being done both through existing research and development, and by combining it with unique competencies and experiences of new partners. In this way, Northvolt will become a part of Vestas’ hybrid supplier ecosystem, a press release reads.
Northvolt, with the support of Vestas, is looking to better understand the needs of the renewable energy sector in order to develop batteries for solution providers and OEMs. Northvolt is building a next generation battery factory with the aim to produce the world’s greenest batteries to enable and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.
“This important collaboration with Northvolt will enable Vestas to define, challenge and improve battery storage offering for customers that need hybrid and storage solutions,” says Vestas’ Chief Technology Officer Anders Vedel. “There is a strong shared purpose and strategic fit with Northvolt that will support our goal to expand our knowledge in an area that we know will only grow in importance to the renewables and overall electricity market.”
“Vestas is a true global leader in enabling the world’s transition to renewable energy. Batteries and solutions for energy storage are key in this transition, and Vestas will be an important strategic partner for Northvolt as we establish our product offering to the renewable energy sector,” says Peter Carlsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Northvolt.
The two companies are aiming to create and optimise a means to integrate battery storage solutions into wind turbines and full power plant system design. The partners are doing this to ensure more certainty and predictability in power output for greater grid stability and compliance with emerging grid requirements. The companies will also develop and optimise control systems that can integrate battery storage systems with other renewable energy technologies.
Over the next seven years, the partnership will see Vestas and Northvolt contribute to the joint development project through a combination of dedicated staff, project resources and shared development efforts. To support the initial phase of the partnership, Vestas will invest EUR 10 million towards joint R&D and product development, as well as the establishment of Northvolt’s demonstration line and research facility, Northvolt Labs, which will be used to test and qualify products and processes.
Vestas and Northvolt partner on battery storage for wind energy Vestas and battery manufacturer Northvolt have entered into a technology collaboration on the development of a lithium-ion battery platform for Vestas power plants. As an initial phase of the partnership, Vestas is investing EUR 10...
Microart partners with ARCX Canadian EMS provider, Microart, is currently installing an ARCX WatBox Factory Floor...
Thales chooses SYSGO's PikeOS for Cockpit Thales has chosen SYSGO's Real Time Operating System PikeOS for a cockpit the company is...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
ebm-papst expands with new German development Centre ebm-papst is continuing its course for growth and plans a new – EUR 41 million –...
Saab starts development and production in the United Arab Emirates Defence and security company Saab says it is growing its presence in the United Arab...
Google opens its first AI centre in China Google has opened the doors to its Google AI China Centre, the company’s first such centre in...
Positive outlook for European EMS industry After a few years of no, or at best, very slow growth, the mood in the European EMS industry is more buoyant in 2017 and the prospects for further growth are good.
Weibel Scientific wins contract in the US worth millions of DKK Danish radar producer, Weibel Scientific, has won a substantial contract from the United States...
Jabil and Baicells sign manufacturing deal Jabil will manufacture Baicells’ 10W mini-cell base station. This is also planned as a starting...
LG starts new OLED lightning brand and kicks off production LG Display says it has started mass production at its new Gen 5 OLED light panel production...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
Connect Group expands production capacity in Eastern Europe Connect Group’s ongoing business strategy seems to be paying off. Due a growing customer demand the company has to expand its production area in Romania as well as adding to its workforce.
Autoliv ready to spin-off of its Electronics segment Automotive safety systems provider, Autoliv, has concluded its strategic review and decided to prepare for a spin-off of its Electronics business segment.
Automotive and IoT Will Drive IC Growth Through 2021 Integrated circuit sales for automotive systems and the Internet of Things are forecast to grow 70 percent faster than total IC revenues between 2016 and 2021, according to IC Insights’ new 2018 Integrated Circuit Market Drivers...
CEVT joins the startup accelerator MobilityXlab CEVT AB – China Euro Vehicle Technology – Geely’s innovation and development centre in...
DDM Novastar with a new facility and new owner US manufacturer of SMT and PCB assembly equipment, DDM Novastar, is moving to bigger...
BAE signs massive deal with Qatar BAE Systems and the Government of the State of Qatar have entered into a...
Semiconductor sales in Europe up 19.5% compared to one year ago European semiconductor sales reached USD 3.366 billion in October 2017. This represents a 19.5% increase compared the same month one year ago, ESIA reports.
Mitsubishi Electric to open factory in Turkey The new factory of Mitsubishi Electric Turkey Klima Sistemleri Üretim Anonim Şirketi, designed...
Uniti set to disrupt e-car market? Uniti, Sweden’s newest electric carmaker, revealed its Uniti One. Will it be able to challenge the big names that fight to position themselves alongside Tesla? 'Could be' is our assessment as they have a very clear target group.
New direct metallisation at ILFA Manufacturers that produce PCBs in lower volumes, e.g. prototypes to mid series, have...
Free-roaming ships: Rolls-Royce and ESA collaborate Rolls-Royce and the European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at pursuing space activities in support of autonomous, remote controlled shipping and promoting innovation in European digital...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments