Microart partners with ARCX

Canadian EMS provider, Microart, is currently installing an ARCX WatBox Factory Floor Management System.

Located in Markham, Ontario, Canada, Microart Services Inc, has collaborated with ARCX Inc, also located in Markham, to install ARCX’s WatBox Floor Management System to help increase efficiencies with its eight SMT lines. One of ARCX’s other customers, a major automotive OEM has seen increased visibility and efficiencies using this system. It is a key component to achieving continuous process flow, the company states in a press release.



Microart will use the data to increase output but will also help to improve quoting and scheduling on new jobs by using the data from ARCX’s system on existing jobs.