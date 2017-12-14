© Saab

Saab starts development and production in the United Arab Emirates

Defence and security company Saab says it is growing its presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by establishing development and production in Abu Dhabi.

The Swedish company has inaugurated a capability centre for development and production of a variety of defence and security products with an initial focus on sensor systems.



Saab says it will develop and manufacture products for both UAE and the international market at the new location in Tawazun Industrial Park, Abu Dhabi. Other examples of product areas that may be applicable in addition to sensor systems are civil security, vehicle protection and training, the company writes in a press release.