Google opens its first AI centre in China

Google has opened the doors to its Google AI China Centre, the company’s first such centre in Asia.

The new centre joins other AI research groups that Google has around the world, including in New York, Toronto, London and Zurich.



Focused on basic AI research, the centre will consist of a team of AI researchers in Beijing, supported by Google China’s engineering teams.



Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist AI/ML Google Cloud, writes in a Google blogpost that the company has already hired some top experts, and will be working to build the team in the months ahead.



“Along with Dr. Jia Li, Head of Research and Development at Google Cloud AI, I’ll be leading and coordinating the research. Besides publishing its own work, the Google AI China Center will also support the AI research community by funding and sponsoring AI conferences and workshops, and working closely with the vibrant Chinese AI research community,” the blogpost reads.