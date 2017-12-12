© LG Display

LG starts new OLED lightning brand and kicks off production

LG Display says it has started mass production at its new Gen 5 OLED light panel production line in Gumi, Korea and launched its new OLED light brand, Luflex.

The Gen 5 line (1,100mm x 1,250mm) initially produces 15’000 sheets per month, which is about a 30-fold increase as compared to the previous Gen 2 line (370mm x 470mm) with monthly capacity of 4’000 sheets. The production capacity will be gradually ramped up.



“LG Display’s step to start mass production at the new line marks a significant turning point in the lighting industry,” said Sung Soo Park, Vice President and Head of the OLED Light Business Division at LG Display. “We expect that this will improve the price-competitiveness of OLED light technology which in turn will trigger widespread adoption of OLED lighting around the world.”



LG Display also unveiled its new Luflex brand for the company’s OLED light panels. Luflex is a mix of “lux” (light in Latin) and “flexibility,” said to reflex a core characteristic of OLED lighting – that it is flexible, bendable and rollable.



“The launch of the new brand along with the expanded production at the new line reflects our belief that OLED lighting has unlimited potential and it demonstrates our commitment to lead the market,” said Park.



OLED light panels offer high commercial potential for lighting manufacturers. As a lighting solution, OLED is easier on the eyes than conventional sources such as fluorescent and LED, as it is very close to sunlight and offers great uniformity in its luminescence. It is virtually heatless, meaning that it can be used to illuminate, for example, food displays or antique wooden furniture or buildings.



The company has started mass production of OLED tail lights for automobiles, which has drawn attention from global automakers and component companies.



According to ID Tech Ex, a market research firm, the global OLED light panel market is expected to grow at 52% CAGR over the next decade and will expand in value to USD 2.2 billion in 2026.