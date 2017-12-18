© bytesnap Analysis | December 18, 2017
ByteSnap Design Industry Predictions for 2018
This year has proved to be another eventful one in the embedded systems space. 2017 has witnessed far-reaching DDoS and ransomware attacks such as WannaCry; the onward advance of driverless cars, with greater uptake of trials around the world; further mega-mergers of semiconductor companies and much more...
So, what could 2018 bring? The team at award-winning electronics design consultancy ByteSnap has been mulling it over, and reckon these will be among the leading trends to look out for in the 12 months ahead…
Dunstan Power, ByteSnap Design, has - together with his team - put together some predictions for the upcoming year that will effect those in electronics, IoT, smart home, EV and more sectors.
- Smart Metering: An adjustment to the Smart meter roll-out. It is looking unlikely that the SMETS2 rollout, which is the installation of smart meters that can be switched between utility providers, will be met as planned by 2020 – there has simply been too little done so far and there is a groundswell of opposition. Something has to give.
- Smart Home Systems: IoT will become even more inclusive, with new and existing products integrating into smart home systems such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple Homekit. As well as exposing APIs to give other developers the ability to use more open technologies, for example Samsung Smartthings, IFTTT and Deutsche Telekom’s QIVICON. Instead of having a myriad of standalone IoT home devices – each with their own proprietary communications protocol – we anticipate the growth of a more cohesive, standardised approach in this space using the above technologies.
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5 and Bluetooth Mesh are separate technologies but both have been recently approved by the Bluetooth SIG. Expect to see a rapid increase in the number of Bluetooth 5 devices over the next year. Advantages are meshing ability, increased data rate or range and an increase in advertising capacity. The addition of meshing in particular is interesting in relation to the impact this could have on Thread and ZigBee. For end users, this should remove one of the bigger flaws in Bluetooth; its limited range.
- Constricted Component Supply: Problems with manufacturing of electronics due to constricted component supply. Standard lead times have gone out as lots of parts are on allocation (with buyers allocated limited quantity from suppliers) due to continuing growth in markets, including mobile and automotive, pushing up component demand. Semiconductor mergers and acquisitions have also had an impact on availability, and memory prices have rocketed. This will cause problems for everyone but the tier one companies, who are limiting their exposure to supply issues by swallowing the stock.
- Automotive Communication: standards will develop for self-driving vehicles to adapt driving styles and routes based on shared information. Together with this, we expect growth in the automotive semiconductor sector - occupied by giants including NXP Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics and Osram - as the insatiable demand for infotainment from drivers shows little sign of abating.
- Electric Vehicles: Steady increase in EV adoption with associated infrastructure. This, in part will be fuelled by the continuing worldwide expansion of the electric vehicle market, expected to increase by a compound annual growth rate of 21% over the next decade. The growing number of global initiatives to tackle environmental pollution and the wider availability of low cost Li-ON batteries will also act as key drivers to expansion of EV infrastructure.
- Vehicle2Grid: First V2G tariffs in the UK allowing EV drivers to earn money from their vehicles. This will take off slowly due to a lack of infrastructure support.
- InfoSec: Security will be a hot topic – the year’s spate of Ransomware attacks in particular have moved this up the agenda. There is no magic bullet for this myriad of issues, but in the embedded space chip manufacturers are now offering many features to help make systems secure. However they require the software to be written to support them and this, and user behaviour, will be the weak points. With that in mind, we also expect to see the increasing prominence of…ethical hackers being employed to increase security of devices/services following recent events including Apple’s High Sierra bug, the Wi-Fi Krack vulnerability and the NHS attack.
- Artificial Intelligence: More buzz about AI – a mix of real and phoney AI products being announced. Some will be devices that move the field forward; some will be a marketing exercise. Advances in AI for crunching the vast amount of user data that is being collected also for analysing and acting upon user behaviour and habits.
- Augmented Reality: More augmented reality releases following the Pokémon Go success and the hotly anticipated Harry Potter Go (releasing in 2018) as well as Apple wanting to further flex its muscles in the AR arena.
Dunstan Power, ByteSnap Design, has - together with his team - put together some predictions for the upcoming year that will effect those in electronics, IoT, smart home, EV and more sectors.
BMW teams up with US battery developer The BMW Group and Solid Power partner to drive solid-state battery adoption.
Varioprint invests in fine-line technology-driven At the beginning of the year, the project ‘ultra-fine line production’ was stated. Varioprint intends to...
Zeiss acquires majority stake in Italian X-ray provider German optics expert Zeiss says it will acquire a majority stake in the Italian provider of industrial X-ray solutions, Bosello High Technology.
Benchmark Electronics names new CFO EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has appointed Roop K. Lakkaraju as executive vice...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
VW names head of Battery Cell Center of Excellence In the future, Frank Blome is to head the Battery Cell Center of Excellence of the Volkswagen...
North American semi equipment industry posts November 2017 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.05...
Samsung enters R&D partnership with Clemson & USC Samsung Electronics America has entered into a new R&D partnership with the state of...
ByteSnap Design Industry Predictions for 2018 This year has proved to be another eventful one in the embedded systems space. 2017 has witnessed far-reaching DDoS and ransomware attacks such as WannaCry; the onward advance of driverless cars, with...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Spectrum Assembly upgrades quality certifications Spectrum Assembly has successfully upgraded its Quality Management System...
Czech optical systems producer to support BAE Systems’ CV90 Czech optical specialist Meopta will support vital line-of-sight technology for BAE Systems’...
Toyota with a 5.5 million EV target by 2030 Toyota Motor Corporation has unveiled its plans to tackle the shift towards electrified vehicles...
Aspocomp invests €10 million in its Oulu plant Finnish PCB manufacturer Aspocomp says it will invest about EUR 10 million in a technology update at its Oulu Plant.
Phoenix Solar forced to file for insolvency On the 13th of December, The Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG submitted an...
Jabil kicks off the new fiscal year with solid revenue growth Global EMS provider Jabil is a bit ahead of the Gregorian calendar has has just released its financial...
Vestas and Northvolt partner on battery storage for wind energy Vestas and battery manufacturer Northvolt have entered into a technology collaboration on the development of a lithium-ion battery platform for Vestas power plants. As an initial phase of the partnership, Vestas is investing EUR 10...
Microart partners with ARCX Canadian EMS provider, Microart, is currently installing an ARCX WatBox Factory Floor...
Thales chooses SYSGO's PikeOS for Cockpit Thales has chosen SYSGO's Real Time Operating System PikeOS for a cockpit the company is...
ebm-papst expands with new German development Centre ebm-papst is continuing its course for growth and plans a new – EUR 41 million –...
Saab starts development and production in the United Arab Emirates Defence and security company Saab says it is growing its presence in the United Arab...
Google opens its first AI centre in China Google has opened the doors to its Google AI China Centre, the company’s first such centre in...
Positive outlook for European EMS industry After a few years of no, or at best, very slow growth, the mood in the European EMS industry is more buoyant in 2017 and the prospects for further growth are good.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments