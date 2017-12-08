© ILFA PCB | December 08, 2017
New direct metallisation at ILFA
Manufacturers that produce PCBs in lower volumes, e.g. prototypes to mid series, have to manage the challenge of always reliably producing PCB with a manifold of materials and stack-ups used.
One of the key processes is the direct metallisation which allows for the deposition of the plating base for the subsequent electroplating of copper to create the plated through holes (PTH). Electrically conducting particles are chemically deposited inside the holes for a high variety of materials and aspect ratios.
ILFA constantly works on its internal project “µ”. After the implementation of a new dual laser machine, the investment indirect metallisationwas the next logical step.
At the beginning of 2016, the most wide-spread direct metallisation methods were tested. Out of those, the product 'Neopact' from Atotech proofed to fulfil all requirements of ILFA. "Neopact is an organically stabilised palladium-based technology which is applicable to all materials commonly used. Even in case of PTFE, Neopact exhibits very good coating results. Therefore it is the ideal choice for all applications including those with unusual laminates. The process is based on environmentally friendly chemistry and allows for an increased aspect ratio", states Dr. Andreas Gombert, member of the ILFA management and Head of Engineering und F&E.
