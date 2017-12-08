© rolls royce Electronics Production | December 08, 2017
Free-roaming ships: Rolls-Royce and ESA collaborate
Rolls-Royce and the European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at pursuing space activities in support of autonomous, remote controlled shipping and promoting innovation in European digital logistics.
The Memorandum of Intent (MOI) forms part of ESA’s wider strategy. Jan Wörner, ESA’s Director General stated that, “ESA has a long history of working internationally with our partners across Europe. This agreement is another demonstration of the positive application of Space 4.0 and the desire for a United Space in Europe; maximising the integration of space into our economy and society.”
Karno Tenovuo, Rolls-Royce, SVP Ship Intelligence, said: “The space industry has been operating assets remotely for many decades. The information, software and satellite-based technologies the sector has developed are wholly relevant to the work Rolls-Royce is doing to make the remote and autonomous ship a reality.”
The collaboration with the Rolls-Royce aims to develop and validate new solutions for communication between vessel systems and shore based systems in addition to ship-to-ship communication. This will enable the operation of commercial remote and autonomous shipping, innovative cargo logistics, smart ports and future commercial marine vessels.
“The current wireless carriers like satellite and associated infrastructure need to be developed to facilitate the development of remote & autonomous ships, as existing configurations were not designed for this purpose,” said Tenovuo. Furthermore, “Rolls-Royce and the ESA will look at developing satellite-based positioning for ‘smart’ ships which will be based on its ‘earth observation platform’. This could create greater spatial and situational awareness for those operating the vessel remotely. It will also allow satellites to capture and share the data from a number of vessels simultaneously.”
ESA already serves the maritime community with many satellite capabilities. SAT-AIS (Satellite Automatic Identification System) permits identification and global tracking of ships using space and ground technology, using low Earth orbiting satellites to act as information relays to serve the whole globe. This results in more efficient use of existing infrastructures, a tangible reduction in cost and a decrease in the environmental impact. The ESA developed Sentinel-1 satellite, part of the European Union’s Copernicus programme, is establishing a pivotal role in the sector. Last August, Sentinel-1 Earth observation data helped the US Coast Guard vessel Maple navigate through the legendary Northwest Passage, showcasing the enormous potential that satellite earth observation can have across the industry, particularly in ship-to-ship data transmission.
Rolls-Royce and ESA also plan to cooperate in harnessing the power of big data. Data analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can improve operational efficiency, reliability and safety. Sensor data will inform augmented and virtual realities, or “digital twins”. A digital twin is an AI copy of a ship, including its systems, that synthesises the information available about the ship in a hologram. “It allows any aspect of an asset to be explored through a digital interface,” said Tenovuo, “creating a virtual test bench to assess the safety and performance of a vessel and its systems, both before its construction and through its lifecycle. By creating ships and ship technology in a virtual environment, new ideas and technology can be realised and tested in a shorter time frame.”
Wörner summarised: “Space technologies provide tangible benefits for the citizens of Europe or of the member states of ESA. Partnerships, such as this one with Rolls-Royce, take solutions originally developed for the unique challenges of the space environment and bring them down to Earth. Space 4.0 and ESA’s Satellite for 5G Initiative enable, support and foster developments, validations and trials of products and applications in diverse areas of the maritime industry, and this partnership between the European Space Agency and Rolls-Royce will enable satellites to serve ship intelligence, marine operations, navigation, cargo logistics, maritime safety, healthcare, passenger and crew communications.”
Karno Tenovuo, Rolls-Royce, SVP Ship Intelligence, said: “The space industry has been operating assets remotely for many decades. The information, software and satellite-based technologies the sector has developed are wholly relevant to the work Rolls-Royce is doing to make the remote and autonomous ship a reality.”
The collaboration with the Rolls-Royce aims to develop and validate new solutions for communication between vessel systems and shore based systems in addition to ship-to-ship communication. This will enable the operation of commercial remote and autonomous shipping, innovative cargo logistics, smart ports and future commercial marine vessels.
“The current wireless carriers like satellite and associated infrastructure need to be developed to facilitate the development of remote & autonomous ships, as existing configurations were not designed for this purpose,” said Tenovuo. Furthermore, “Rolls-Royce and the ESA will look at developing satellite-based positioning for ‘smart’ ships which will be based on its ‘earth observation platform’. This could create greater spatial and situational awareness for those operating the vessel remotely. It will also allow satellites to capture and share the data from a number of vessels simultaneously.”
ESA already serves the maritime community with many satellite capabilities. SAT-AIS (Satellite Automatic Identification System) permits identification and global tracking of ships using space and ground technology, using low Earth orbiting satellites to act as information relays to serve the whole globe. This results in more efficient use of existing infrastructures, a tangible reduction in cost and a decrease in the environmental impact. The ESA developed Sentinel-1 satellite, part of the European Union’s Copernicus programme, is establishing a pivotal role in the sector. Last August, Sentinel-1 Earth observation data helped the US Coast Guard vessel Maple navigate through the legendary Northwest Passage, showcasing the enormous potential that satellite earth observation can have across the industry, particularly in ship-to-ship data transmission.
Rolls-Royce and ESA also plan to cooperate in harnessing the power of big data. Data analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can improve operational efficiency, reliability and safety. Sensor data will inform augmented and virtual realities, or “digital twins”. A digital twin is an AI copy of a ship, including its systems, that synthesises the information available about the ship in a hologram. “It allows any aspect of an asset to be explored through a digital interface,” said Tenovuo, “creating a virtual test bench to assess the safety and performance of a vessel and its systems, both before its construction and through its lifecycle. By creating ships and ship technology in a virtual environment, new ideas and technology can be realised and tested in a shorter time frame.”
Wörner summarised: “Space technologies provide tangible benefits for the citizens of Europe or of the member states of ESA. Partnerships, such as this one with Rolls-Royce, take solutions originally developed for the unique challenges of the space environment and bring them down to Earth. Space 4.0 and ESA’s Satellite for 5G Initiative enable, support and foster developments, validations and trials of products and applications in diverse areas of the maritime industry, and this partnership between the European Space Agency and Rolls-Royce will enable satellites to serve ship intelligence, marine operations, navigation, cargo logistics, maritime safety, healthcare, passenger and crew communications.”
Uniti set to disrupt e-car market? Uniti, Sweden’s newest electric carmaker, revealed its Uniti One. Will it be able to challenge the big names that fight to position themselves alongside Tesla? 'Could be' is our assessment as they have a very clear target group.
New direct metallisation at ILFA Manufacturers that produce PCBs in lower volumes, e.g. prototypes to mid series, have...
Free-roaming ships: Rolls-Royce and ESA collaborate Rolls-Royce and the European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at pursuing space activities in support of autonomous, remote controlled shipping and promoting innovation in European digital...
Bombardier’s Rail Control approved for Swedish Rail upgrade The Bombardier Interflo 450 mainline rail control solution has received official approval for...
Growth in German component distribution continues unabated in 3Q/2017 The German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) grew 17.6 percent in the third quarter, with orders up almost 24.5 percent.
Israel Aerospace opens office in Mexico Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has officially opened a new representative office in Mexico.
Samsung removes Intel from top spot in 2017 For the first time since 1993, the semiconductor industry is expected to witness a new...
FAC orders second Nanosatellite platform from GomSpace GomSpace A/S has signed a contract with the Colombian Air Force (FAC) for the FACSAT-2 spacecraft platform and an associated Capacity Building and Technology Transfer Program.
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Murat Ticaret invests in Skopje Turkey-based wire harness manufacturer Murat Ticaret will invest in a new location in...
Zumtobel equip Oslo airport with 21'200 LED luminaires Lighting group Zumtobel has equipped the new terminal at Oslo's airport; within the scope...
OHB signs contract for electro-optical reconnaissance system Marco R. Fuchs, CEO of OHB System AG has signed a contract with the customer for...
Global semi equipment billings reached $14.3 billion in 3Q17 SEMI reports that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached USD...
G+D Mobile Security close production in Nitra G+D Mobile Security GmbH has taken the decision to close the site for the production of SIM...
Jabil opens innovation centre in Italy EMS provider Jabil has opened its newest Blue Sky Innovation Centre located at its manufacturing plant in Marcianise, Italy (Campania Region).
DMG Mori opens Shanghai technology centre The Shanghai plant went through a full-fledged renovation after the production stop in...
General Electric to reduce its European workforce US Industrial giant, General Electric, will reportedly reduce its workforce by 4’500 employees...
Delphi Automotive complete spin-off of powertrain segment Aptiv, a technology company that develops connected solutions, has now officially...
Nordson SELECT signs smartTec as European distributor Nordson has appointed smartTec GmbH as a distributor for the complete Nordson...
Orbotech receives multi-million dollar order from Career Technology Career adds a total of 11 Nuvogo and Orbotech Diamond 8 Direct Imaging (DI) solutions to increase flexible PCB production capacity for advanced smartphone manufacturing.
NEO Tech opens its second Agave facility Back in late October, EMS provider NEO Tech officially opened its second Agave...
Plexus continues to invest in its European operations EMS provider Plexus is increasing its investments in Europe with an expansion of its...
Nevs Tianjin project kicks off production On December 5, 2017, as the Nevs 9-3 electric rolls off the production line, Nevs Tianjin...
Rockwell Automation acquires Odos Imaging Rockwell Automation has acquired Odos Imaging, a Scottish technology company...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments