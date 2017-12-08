© bombardier Electronics Production | December 08, 2017
Bombardier’s Rail Control approved for Swedish Rail upgrade
The Bombardier Interflo 450 mainline rail control solution has received official approval for operation in Sweden.
The type approval, granted by the Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket, and Swedish Transport Agency, Transportstyrelsen, opens the door for Bombardier’s high-capacity signalling system to be implemented as part of Sweden’s programme to modernise its entire 11'000-kilometer mainline rail network.
Thore Sekkenes, Managing Director, Bombardier Transportation Sweden, commented, “Our deep Swedish roots make us even more proud to continue providing the latest digital rail technology to help Sweden keep pace with increasing passenger and freight demand. With this final regulatory approval, our Interflo 450 solution is ready to play its part in the roll-out of ERTMS Level 2 rail control across Sweden, improving speeds, reliability and capacity while increasing integration with the rest of Europe.”
Initially created to allow European cross-border rail traffic, the globally-adopted ERTMS Level 2 (Bombardier is the first supplier in Sweden to start ERTMS operation) signalling standard provides accurate and continuous radio-based, automatic train protection. The wayside system can cater to higher-speed operations, optimising the flow of trains and supporting network interoperability, while reducing maintenance costs.
