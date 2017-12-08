© israel aerospace industry

Israel Aerospace opens office in Mexico

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has officially opened a new representative office in Mexico.

Mexico's security arms imports grew by almost 200 percent between 2012 and 2016, placing the country as the 2nd largest importer of defense systems in Latin America during this period. Mexico's defense budget is approximately USD 6 billion per annum, of which about 10 percent are earmarked for the acquisition of defense systems.



Eli Alfassi, Executive Vice President Marketing at IAI, said during the opening ceremony, "We consider Latin America, and specifically Mexico, as an important market, with significant potential, both in the defense and commercial markets. Our new representative office is aligned with IAI's strategy to bring its technological solutions to the customer's door, offering solutions that answer the customer's precise needs, and providing real-time available and accessible services".

Amongst others (picture): Jonathan Peled (The Israel Ambassador to Mexico), Eli Alfassi (Executive Vice President Marketing IAI), Itay Sherman (Director IAI Office in Mexico) and Amos Kendler (Corporate Director International Marketing Latin America).