Murat Ticaret invests in Skopje
Turkey-based wire harness manufacturer Murat Ticaret will invest in a new location in Macedonia and plans to invest EUR 6.6 million in Skopje.
More specifically, the investment is expected to aid the construction of a new, 18000sqm factory for the production of wiring harnesses.
The company, which specialises in the production of wiring harnesses for the automotive industry, plans to create 300 new jobs in the first phase of its expansion. The products are to be exported into the European market.
A contract to invest in the Skopje 2 Free Trade Area has already been signed by Aleksandar Mladenovski, CEO of the Free Zone Authority, and Eyup Gulsoy, General Manager of Murat Ticaret, according to a press release from the Directorate for Technological Industrial Development Zones (DTIDZ).
Construction is scheduled to begin early next year and completion of the facility is scheduled for the end of 2018.
