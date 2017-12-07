© OHB Electronics Production | December 07, 2017
OHB signs contract for electro-optical reconnaissance system
Marco R. Fuchs, CEO of OHB System AG has signed a contract with the customer for the implementation of a global electro-optical satellite system for reconnaissance. The contract has a budget of up to EUR 400 million.
“We are very proud of the confidence that the Federal Republic of Germany has shown in us with its decision to award us the contract for a further satellite-based reconnaissance system after SAR-Lupe and SARah,” says Marco Fuchs. “This makes OHB a competent technology partner for the Federal Republic of Germany in both radar-based and electro-optical reconnaissance.”
Dr. Ingo Engeln, a member of OHB System AG’s Management Board (a subsidiary of the Bremen-based space technology group OHB SE) stresses the valuable experience that OHB already has in satellite-based reconnaissance systems: “The skills that we have gained in the SAR-Lupe and SARah projects will help us to successfully implement the electro-optical reconnaissance system as well".
Dr. Ingo Engeln, a member of OHB System AG’s Management Board (a subsidiary of the Bremen-based space technology group OHB SE) stresses the valuable experience that OHB already has in satellite-based reconnaissance systems: “The skills that we have gained in the SAR-Lupe and SARah projects will help us to successfully implement the electro-optical reconnaissance system as well".
Samsung removes Intel from top spot in 2017 For the first time since 1993, the semiconductor industry is expected to witness a new...
FAC orders second Nanosatellite platform from GomSpace GomSpace A/S has signed a contract with the Colombian Air Force (FAC) for the FACSAT-2 spacecraft platform and an associated Capacity Building and Technology Transfer Program.
Murat Ticaret invests in Skopje Turkey-based wire harness manufacturer Murat Ticaret will invest in a new location in...
Zumtobel equip Oslo airport with 21'200 LED luminaires Lighting group Zumtobel has equipped the new terminal at Oslo's airport; within the scope...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
OHB signs contract for electro-optical reconnaissance system Marco R. Fuchs, CEO of OHB System AG has signed a contract with the customer for...
Global semi equipment billings reached $14.3 billion in 3Q17 SEMI reports that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached USD...
G+D Mobile Security close production in Nitra G+D Mobile Security GmbH has taken the decision to close the site for the production of SIM...
Jabil opens innovation centre in Italy EMS provider Jabil has opened its newest Blue Sky Innovation Centre located at its manufacturing plant in Marcianise, Italy (Campania Region).
DMG Mori opens Shanghai technology centre The Shanghai plant went through a full-fledged renovation after the production stop in...
General Electric to reduce its European workforce US Industrial giant, General Electric, will reportedly reduce its workforce by 4’500 employees...
Delphi Automotive complete spin-off of powertrain segment Aptiv, a technology company that develops connected solutions, has now officially...
Nordson SELECT signs smartTec as European distributor Nordson has appointed smartTec GmbH as a distributor for the complete Nordson...
Orbotech receives multi-million dollar order from Career Technology Career adds a total of 11 Nuvogo and Orbotech Diamond 8 Direct Imaging (DI) solutions to increase flexible PCB production capacity for advanced smartphone manufacturing.
NEO Tech opens its second Agave facility Back in late October, EMS provider NEO Tech officially opened its second Agave...
Plexus continues to invest in its European operations EMS provider Plexus is increasing its investments in Europe with an expansion of its...
Nevs Tianjin project kicks off production On December 5, 2017, as the Nevs 9-3 electric rolls off the production line, Nevs Tianjin...
Rockwell Automation acquires Odos Imaging Rockwell Automation has acquired Odos Imaging, a Scottish technology company...
European Circuits takes care of Verv’s smart home units Verv is a smart home energy assistant that provides users with information about their...
DMG Mori and Heitec strengthen automation expertise Two strong partners are combining their know-how to speed up the development of...
PCB industry remains on track in September 2017 Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria...
Libra installs new Viscom x-ray system EMS provider Libra Industries has purchased and installed Viscom’s new X8011-II PCB...
Strong early iPhone X adoption positions Apple for market leadership In eight countries, the iPhone X already accounts for over 2 percent of the iPhone active...
Vermes Microdispensing with a new Chinese investor Vermes Microdispensing, a supplier of microdispensing concepts and systems, has a...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments