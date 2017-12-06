Global semi equipment billings reached $14.3 billion in 3Q17

© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

SEMI reports that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached USD 14.3 billion for the third quarter of 2017.

Quarterly Billings Data by Region in Billions of U.S. Dollars

Quarter-Over-Quarter Growth and Year-Over-Year Rates by Region

3Q2017 2Q2017 3Q2016 3Q2017/2Q2017 3Q2017/3Q2016 Korea 4.99 4.79 2.09 4% 139% Taiwan 2.37 2.76 3.46 -14% -32% China 1.93 2.51 1.43 -23% 35% Japan 1.73 1.55 1.29 11% 34% North America 1.50 1.23 1.05 22% 43% Europe 1.06 0.66 0.53 61% 100% Rest of World 0.74 0.62 1.13 20% -34% Total 14.33 14.11 10.98 2% 30%

Quarterly billings of USD 14.3 billion set an all-time record for quarterly billings, exceeding the record level set in the second quarter of this year. Billings for the most recent quarter are 2% higher than the second quarter of 2017 and 30% higher than the same quarter a year ago.Sequential regional growth was mixed for the most recent quarter with the strongest growth in Europe. Korea maintained the largest market for semiconductor equipment for the year, followed by Taiwan and China. The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.