© dana rothstein dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 06, 2017
G+D Mobile Security close production in Nitra
G+D Mobile Security GmbH has taken the decision to close the site for the production of SIM and payment cards in Nitra, Slovakia.
G+D Mobile Security is concentrating its European production landscape more firmly. Production in Nitra will be gradually shut down over the course of 2018 and will stop completely by the end of the year at the latest.
"G+D Mobile Security, part of the family-owned company Giesecke+Devrient, is aware of its responsibility to the members of staff at the site. For this reason, the company is committed to winding operations up in a manner that is as socially responsible as possible", spokesperson Christoph Lang said to Evertiq.
No other locations are involved, but G+D Mobile Security is reviewing the extent to which some of the workforce can be offered positions at other G+D sites.
