Jabil opens innovation centre in Italy

EMS provider Jabil has opened its newest Blue Sky Innovation Centre located at its manufacturing plant in Marcianise, Italy (Campania Region).

Jabil Blue Sky Italy aims to enable increased collaboration with customers and partners to foster the development of innovative, competitive solutions, from the design and prototyping stages through to product manufacturing.



The 3’500 square metre Innovation Centre will feature laboratories focused on Optical Communications and Photonics, Reverse Engineering, Test Development, Electro Mobility, Metrology and Calibration, System Integration, Wireless Communication, Advanced Assembly, Building Automation, Rapid Prototyping and 3D Printing, the company states in a press release.



“The opening of the new Blue Sky Italy Innovation Centre demonstrates Jabil’s commitment to growing its European footprint and increasing strategic and collaborative relationships with our customers, who are more and more committed to accelerating the innovation of their products to face the changing technological competition,” said Emanuele Cavallaro, senior vice president, Global Business Units of Jabil.



“Thanks to its laboratories focusing on specific areas of technological innovation, such as optical communications and Industry 4.0, Jabil Blue Sky Italy looks to become a collaborative hub of innovative ideas, uniting the entrepreneurial, institutional and academic worlds. We look forward to developing these ideas into industrial projects through the creation of benchmarks,” added Clemente Cillo, country manager, Jabil Italy.



The newest Blue Sky will also be a hub for local innovation and training by developing partnerships at the institutional level within the Campania Region and at the entrepreneurial level through local industry associations. The site will house the Jabil Academy, a Centre with laboratories and classrooms for employees to develop new skills and knowledge.