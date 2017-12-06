© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

General Electric to reduce its European workforce

US Industrial giant, General Electric, will reportedly reduce its workforce by 4’500 employees across Europe.

The decision comes after reviewing assets from its acquired from Alstom, a reports in Reuters states, citing French newspaper Les Echos.



According to a union source the layoffs will affect GE employees in Switzerland, Germany and Great Britain. The company responded in a statement saying it was “reviewing its operations to ensure the business is best positioned to respond to our market realities and for long-term success.”