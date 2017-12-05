© orbotech

Orbotech receives multi-million dollar order from Career Technology

Career adds a total of 11 Nuvogo and Orbotech Diamond 8 Direct Imaging (DI) solutions to increase flexible PCB production capacity for advanced smartphone manufacturing.

Taipei-based Career Technology, a manufacturer of flexible printed circuit (FPC) PCBs for advanced electronic devices, has placed a multi-million dollar order for Orbotech’s Nuvogo for Patterning DI and Orbotech Diamond 8 for Solder Mask DI solutions.



The solutions, which will be deployed in Career’s fabs in Taipei, Taiwan and Kunshan, China, will be used for flexible PCB manufacturing for next-generation smartphones. Flexible PCBs are commonly used in smartphones to enable highly versatile interconnects which facilitate smaller, lighter and more functional devices.



“Orbotech was our obvious choice for this most recent expansion of our DI capabilities as it continues to lead by its development of innovative PCB manufacturing processes,” said Mr. Rick Wu, President of Career Technology. “We look forward to further collaboration in the future as Career continues to grow its advanced high quality, high yield, flexible PCB production capabilities.”



“We are honored to be repeatedly selected by Career – with whom we have enjoyed a long-term business relationship – as a partner of choice,” said Mr. Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech Pacific. “Orbotech’s solutions are critical tools in advanced PCB manufacturing processes as the requirements for advanced smartphone production become increasingly demanding, functionality grows and form factors shrink.”