NEO Tech opens its second Agave facility

© NEO Tech

Back in late October, EMS provider NEO Tech officially opened its second Agave manufacturing site.

© NEO Tech

The new – 190’000 square feet – building is located in Ciudad Juarez and with this new addition NEO Tech’s manufacturing capacity at the Agave site increases to nearly 400’000 square feet.The new facility will enable NEO Tech to deliver expanded value-add manufacturing services such as complex box build & systems integration, direct fulfillment and repair and refurbishment services as well as engineering solutions such as failure analysis, DFM & DFT and functional test development.The expansion comes as a result of NEO Tech’s business growth as well as increased demand for the company’s low- to mid-volume solution services in the industrial, medical and aerospace segments.