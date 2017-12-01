© nyul dreamstime.com

Orbital ATK stockholders says 'Yes' to acquisition by Northrop Grumman

Orbital ATK says its stockholders overwhelmingly approved Northrop Grumman's proposed acquisition of the company.

“The acquisition of Orbital ATK by Northrop Grumman creates substantial value for our stockholders and enhances our capability to accelerate product development and technology innovation in support of our customers’ critical missions. The transaction also enables our employees to benefit from new opportunities and career paths as part of a larger and more diverse aerospace and defense company,” David W. Thompson, Orbital ATK’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.



“We are delighted to see that Orbital ATK’s shareholders have approved the proposed acquisition,” said Wes Bush, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “Bringing together these two great companies will benefit our customers, shareholders and employees. The combination will provide increased competition, greater innovation and a broader set of capabilities, to help our customers solve their toughest challenges.”



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018, pending receipt of regulatory approvals.