Omron inaugurates Nordic automation centre

The company has officially opened its new Nordic Automation Centre (NAC) in Malmö in the south of Sweden.

Focusing on the company’s core competence of ‘Machine Automation’, the new center will help development of new technologies, products, and solutions. It provides a community hub for Omron and customers to share knowledge, and test and demonstrate the latest robotics innovations.



Omron opened its new Nordic Automation Center in Malmö, Sweden in late October 2017. The facility gives customers from Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland access to engineering and technical resources in one centralised location.



“As part of our i-Automation strategy, the NAC helps manufacturers prepare for the ‘digital factory,” says Håkan Nordkvist. “The facility provides a dedicated automation test and demonstration facility for the region’s customers. It forms a hub for community activities and we were delighted to see so much support from everyone who attended the opening. We even had to close registration early due to the event’s popularity. However, all our Nordic customers and partners will have plenty of opportunity to participate in future events.”