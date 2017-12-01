© Neways

Neways to increase production with a Czech expansion

EMS provider Neways Electronics has officially launched its expansion of the company's production operations Děčín, Czech Republic.

The project will increase the company's production area from the current 3'750 square meters to 8'250 square meters. The property is also big enough for Neways to double the production area once again. The company expects the construction of the expansion to be completed by the end of 2018 and add about 120 new positions at the Děčín site, the company states in a press release.



"The construction of the new hall will increase our production capacity so that we can treat the growing incoming orders of our existing customers as well as of new customers on time also in the future," explains Huub van der Vrande, CEO of Neways Electronics International.



The plant in Děčín mainly serves the high value-added processes of various automotive customers.