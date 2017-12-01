© bombardier Electronics Production | December 01, 2017
From Casablanca to Tanger with Bombardier’s signalling tech
After almost four months of successful operation, the first 30km stretch of the Casablanca to Tanger-Med Line upgrade is using the Bombardier Interflo 250 advanced rail control solution.
Upgrading the entire 360km Casablanca to Tangier-Med line forms part of Moroccan State Railway ONCF’s programme to increase capacity on Morocco’s most important passenger and freight rail corridor as part of the national agenda to promote infrastructure development and economic growth.
To reduce travel times and increase capacity, Bombardier is currently upgrading the line in two parts. The sections comprise the Casablanca to Kénitra section (130km) and the Sidi Yahya to Tangier-Med (230km) stretches of the line. The project is being delivered by Bombardier’s Spanish Centre of Excellence and Morocco-based project management team.
To reduce travel times and increase capacity, Bombardier is currently upgrading the line in two parts. The sections comprise the Casablanca to Kénitra section (130km) and the Sidi Yahya to Tangier-Med (230km) stretches of the line. The project is being delivered by Bombardier’s Spanish Centre of Excellence and Morocco-based project management team.
Strong early iPhone X adoption positions Apple for market leadership In eight countries, the iPhone X already accounts for over 2 percent of the iPhone active...
Vermes Microdispensing with a new Chinese investor Vermes Microdispensing, a supplier of microdispensing concepts and systems, has a...
Orbital ATK stockholders says 'Yes' to acquisition by Northrop Grumman Orbital ATK says its stockholders overwhelmingly approved Northrop Grumman's proposed...
Omron inaugurates Nordic automation centre The company has officially opened its new Nordic Automation Centre (NAC) in...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
From Casablanca to Tanger with Bombardier’s signalling tech After almost four months of successful operation, the first 30km stretch of the Casablanca...
Narita Airport gets Smiths' security upgrade The Narita International Airport in Japan has ordered 20 high-speed CTX 9800 DSi...
Neways to increase production with a Czech expansion EMS provider Neways Electronics has officially launched its expansion of the company's...
TSMC's still the top dog among global semiconductor foundries According to TrendForce’s latest report, the global revenue for semiconductor foundry is...
Alenia Space gets Space Rider development contract Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%), with co-contractor ELV (European Launch Vehicle 70%, Avio SpA 30%, AVI) has signed a contract with the European Space Agency for the engineering and preliminary development of...
Growth continues for PCB manufacturers in August Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria...
BWM’s looking for partners to go small and electric German car manufacturer BMW wants to find partners for an electrified future for the Mini...
First 5G Life campus to open in Belgium Ericsson and Corda Campus are launching the first 5G Life Campus in Hasselt, Belgium...
Italian EMS orders Swedish machinery Swedish supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, Obducat, has via its...
Worldwide Semi market to grow continuously in 2017 and 2018 The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) expects the world semiconductor market to...
Aspocomp strengthens its sales organisation The PCB manufacturer has appointed Mika Sillgren as Global Account Manager, large...
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, & Siemens team up for electric future Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Siemens have formed a partnership which aims at developing a near-term flight demonstrator and a significant step forward in hybrid-electric propulsion for commercial aircraft.
Emerson withdraws offer for Rockwell Automation Emerson says that it has withdrawn its proposal to acquire Rockwell Automation for...
Bombardier doubles capacity at London Biggin Hill service centre Bombardier Business Aircraft’s service centre at London Biggin Hill Airport has doubled its...
OHB signs contract for electro-optical reconnaissance system OHB System AG, a subsidiary of space technology group OHB SE, has signed a contract with s...
Lucid outgrows current location - heads for bigger and better It has been an exciting year at Lucid Motors. The electric car maker has been working on...
GPV expands in Mexico with Yamaha equipment Danish EMS-provider already plans to double the production capacity at the newly-opened plant in Mexico. And has turned to equipment manufacturer Yamaha.
Airbus selects Shenzhen for its China Innovation Centre Airbus has selected the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, widely considered to be the Silicon Valley of China, to establish its Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC).
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments