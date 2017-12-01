© bombardier

From Casablanca to Tanger with Bombardier’s signalling tech

After almost four months of successful operation, the first 30km stretch of the Casablanca to Tanger-Med Line upgrade is using the Bombardier Interflo 250 advanced rail control solution.

Upgrading the entire 360km Casablanca to Tangier-Med line forms part of Moroccan State Railway ONCF’s programme to increase capacity on Morocco’s most important passenger and freight rail corridor as part of the national agenda to promote infrastructure development and economic growth.



To reduce travel times and increase capacity, Bombardier is currently upgrading the line in two parts. The sections comprise the Casablanca to Kénitra section (130km) and the Sidi Yahya to Tangier-Med (230km) stretches of the line. The project is being delivered by Bombardier’s Spanish Centre of Excellence and Morocco-based project management team.