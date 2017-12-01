© smiths detection

Narita Airport gets Smiths' security upgrade

The Narita International Airport in Japan has ordered 20 high-speed CTX 9800 DSi explosives detection systems (EDS) for hold-baggage screening from Smith Detection..

Narita is the main international airport in Japan, handling around 50 percent of the country's international passenger traffic and 60 percent of its international air-cargo traffic, and has collaborated with Smiths Detection to enhance hold-baggage screening capabilities for nearly ten years. Scheduled for deployment between 2019 and 2022, the new 20 CTX 9800 units will replace more than 27 legacy CTX systems.



This is also the first order for Smiths Detection’s new CORAL Advanced Predictive Analytics Suite, the company writes in a press release.



“Smiths Detection is delighted that Narita continues to recognize the superior imaging, detection and throughput capability of our EDS systems. Combined with an unmatched global service footprint that now includes advanced predictive analytics capabilities, Smiths Detection can help any size of airport deploy advanced hold-baggage screening capabilities to plan for evolving threats and growth", said Nathan Manzi, VP APAC at Smiths Detection.