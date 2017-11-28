© Airbus Electronics Production | November 28, 2017
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, & Siemens team up for electric future
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Siemens have formed a partnership which aims at developing a near-term flight demonstrator and a significant step forward in hybrid-electric propulsion for commercial aircraft.
The E-Fan X hybrid-electric technology demonstrator is anticipated to fly in 2020 following a ground test campaign, provisionally on a BAe 146 flying testbed, with one of the aircraft’s four gas turbine engines replaced by a two megawatt electric motor. Provisions will be made to replace a second gas turbine with an electric motor once system maturity has been proven.
“The E-Fan X is an important next step in our goal of making electric flight a reality in the foreseeable future. The lessons we learned from a long history of electric flight demonstrators, starting with the Cri-Cri, including the e-Genius, E-Star, and culminating most recently with the E-Fan 1.2, as well as the fruits of the E-Aircraft Systems House collaboration with Siemens, will pave the way to a hybrid single-aisle commercial aircraft that is safe, efficient, and cost-effective,” said Paul Eremenko, Airbus’ Chief Technology Officer. “We see hybrid-electric propulsion as a compelling technology for the future of aviation.”
The E-Fan X demonstrator will explore the challenges of high-power propulsion systems, such as thermal effects, electric thrust management, altitude and dynamic effects on electric systems and electromagnetic compatibility issues. The objective is to push and mature the technology, performance, safety and reliability enabling quick progress on the hybrid electric technology. The programme also aims at establishing the requirements for future certification of electrically powered aircraft while training a new generation of designers and engineers to bring hybrid-electric commercial aircraft one step closer to reality.
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Siemens will each contribute with thei experience and know-how in their respective fields of expertise. Airbus will be responsible for overall integration as well as the control architecture of the hybrid-electric propulsion system and batteries, and its integration with flight controls.
Rolls-Royce will be responsible for the turbo-shaft engine, two megawatt generator, and power electronics. Along with Airbus, Rolls-Royce will also work on the fan adaptation to the existing nacelle and the Siemens electric motor.
Siemens will deliver the two megawatt electric motors and their power electronic control unit, as well as the inverter, DC/DC converter, and power distribution system. This comes on top of the E-Aircraft Systems House collaboration between Airbus and Siemens, launched in 2016, which aims at development and maturation of various electric propulsion system components and their terrestrial demonstraion across various power classes.
Paul Stein, Rolls-Royce, Chief Technology Officer, said: “The E-Fan X enables us to build on our wealth of electrical expertise to revolutionise flight and welcome in the third generation of aviation. This is an exciting time for us as this technological advancement will result in Rolls-Royce creating the world’s most powerful flying generator.
“Siemens has been driving innovation in core technology fields at full speed,” said Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens. “In April 2016 we opened a new chapter in electric-mobility with the collaboration with Airbus. Building up electric propulsion for aircraft, we are creating new perspectives for our company and also for our customers and society. With the E-Fan X partnership, we now take the next step to demonstrate the technology in the air.”
“The E-Fan X is an important next step in our goal of making electric flight a reality in the foreseeable future. The lessons we learned from a long history of electric flight demonstrators, starting with the Cri-Cri, including the e-Genius, E-Star, and culminating most recently with the E-Fan 1.2, as well as the fruits of the E-Aircraft Systems House collaboration with Siemens, will pave the way to a hybrid single-aisle commercial aircraft that is safe, efficient, and cost-effective,” said Paul Eremenko, Airbus’ Chief Technology Officer. “We see hybrid-electric propulsion as a compelling technology for the future of aviation.”
The E-Fan X demonstrator will explore the challenges of high-power propulsion systems, such as thermal effects, electric thrust management, altitude and dynamic effects on electric systems and electromagnetic compatibility issues. The objective is to push and mature the technology, performance, safety and reliability enabling quick progress on the hybrid electric technology. The programme also aims at establishing the requirements for future certification of electrically powered aircraft while training a new generation of designers and engineers to bring hybrid-electric commercial aircraft one step closer to reality.
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Siemens will each contribute with thei experience and know-how in their respective fields of expertise. Airbus will be responsible for overall integration as well as the control architecture of the hybrid-electric propulsion system and batteries, and its integration with flight controls.
Rolls-Royce will be responsible for the turbo-shaft engine, two megawatt generator, and power electronics. Along with Airbus, Rolls-Royce will also work on the fan adaptation to the existing nacelle and the Siemens electric motor.
Siemens will deliver the two megawatt electric motors and their power electronic control unit, as well as the inverter, DC/DC converter, and power distribution system. This comes on top of the E-Aircraft Systems House collaboration between Airbus and Siemens, launched in 2016, which aims at development and maturation of various electric propulsion system components and their terrestrial demonstraion across various power classes.
Paul Stein, Rolls-Royce, Chief Technology Officer, said: “The E-Fan X enables us to build on our wealth of electrical expertise to revolutionise flight and welcome in the third generation of aviation. This is an exciting time for us as this technological advancement will result in Rolls-Royce creating the world’s most powerful flying generator.
“Siemens has been driving innovation in core technology fields at full speed,” said Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens. “In April 2016 we opened a new chapter in electric-mobility with the collaboration with Airbus. Building up electric propulsion for aircraft, we are creating new perspectives for our company and also for our customers and society. With the E-Fan X partnership, we now take the next step to demonstrate the technology in the air.”
Airbus, Rolls-Royce, & Siemens team up for electric future Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and Siemens have formed a partnership which aims at developing a near-term flight demonstrator and a significant step forward in hybrid-electric propulsion for commercial aircraft.
Emerson withdraws offer for Rockwell Automation Emerson says that it has withdrawn its proposal to acquire Rockwell Automation for...
Bombardier doubles capacity at London Biggin Hill service centre Bombardier Business Aircraft’s service centre at London Biggin Hill Airport has doubled its...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
OHB signs contract for electro-optical reconnaissance system OHB System AG, a subsidiary of space technology group OHB SE, has signed a contract with s...
Lucid outgrows current location - heads for bigger and better It has been an exciting year at Lucid Motors. The electric car maker has been working on...
GPV expands in Mexico with Yamaha equipment Danish EMS-provider already plans to double the production capacity at the newly-opened plant in Mexico. And has turned to equipment manufacturer Yamaha.
Airbus selects Shenzhen for its China Innovation Centre Airbus has selected the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, widely considered to be the Silicon Valley of China, to establish its Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC).
Italian Railways Network secures 61 stations with Thales tech Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) the Italian rail network operator, has awarded a pool of companies...
Ultra Electronics awarded surveillance contract Ultra Electronics' Communication & Integrated Systems (CIS) business based in Greenford...
BMZ Group to deliver battery systems to Eurabus The BMZ Group has signed a 150 million euro agreement with Eurabus GmbH to deliver...
Symbio and Denso to establish an innovation centre in Finland The software company Symbio will establish, together with Denso, an automotive...
Preh acquires ’ePower’ from Kongsberg Automotive Germany’s Preh GmbH is acquiring the ePower business unit from Norwegian Kongsberg...
ABB and Kawasaki join forces on 'cobot' automation ABB and Kawasaki Heavy Industries will join forces to share knowledge and promote the benefits of collaborative robots, in particular those with dual arm designs. The global cooperation will become effective immediately.
Mycronic receives order for an FPS mask writer Swedish equipment manufacturer Mycronic has received an order for a mask...
4Q17 Mobile DRAM sales growth may outperform Q3 Thanks to the gradual recovery of smartphone market and the advent of busy season, mobile...
ÅAC Microtec secures follow-on order from Airbus UK The Swedish company has secured a second order with Airbus Defence and Space in UK...
Stadium inks distribution deal Allied Electronics The UK-based electronics company is targeting an expansion of design-led business...
Emerson opens solutions centre in Singapore As part of its drive to make Singapore a hub for the delivery of Industrial Internet of Things...
Quantel: Keopsys signs defense contract for the Group Keopsys has signed a 12-year contract for EUR 6 million with a French defense firm for an OEM...
Rockwell says 'no thanks' to Emerson's offer Rockwell Automation has rejected Emerson’s unsolicited proposal to acquire Rockwell...
Romeo Power inaugurates EV battery pack plant Romeo Power Technology, an energy storage technology company founded by engineers and designers from SpaceX, Tesla, Amazon and Samsung, has completed the construction of its fully-automated lithium-ion battery pack...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments