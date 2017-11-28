© Bombardier

Bombardier doubles capacity at London Biggin Hill service centre

Bombardier Business Aircraft’s service centre at London Biggin Hill Airport has doubled its capacity with the addition of a new hangar and more than 70 technicians.

The new hangar will be operational by the end of 2017 and the facility will grow to a total of approximately 115 employees by mid-2018.



With the high demand for OEM services in Europe, the additional hangar will be dedicated to heavy maintenance events, including 96-month and 120-month inspections. Following the expansion, Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Airport facility will be able to service twice as many aircraft, including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications and avionics installations for Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.



“Customer satisfaction is a top priority at Bombardier. The new hangar and added technicians will offer our customers peace of mind and an exceptional level of support for all their maintenance needs. Bombardier knows its aircraft best, which is why we are seeing a great demand for our maintenance services in this region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft.



Since its inauguration earlier this year, Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Airport facility has supported over 40 maintenance events, including a Ka-band high-speed internet with Rockwell Collins Airborne Data Router (ADR) retrofit installation.