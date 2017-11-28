© Lucid Motors

Lucid outgrows current location - heads for bigger and better

It has been an exciting year at Lucid Motors. The electric car maker has been working on developing the Lucid Air model, designing future models – all which has led to the company outgrowing its HQ.

“As we move closer to realizing our vision for the future of luxury mobility, we are outgrowing our Menlo Park headquarters and are in need of a new location that will allow for expansion,” the company states in a blog post.



And as a result, the company will begin moving into the Pacific Research Center in late 2017. The new facility, located just east of the Dumbarton Bridge in Newark, California, is twice the size of our current location. It is also just a few blocks from Lucid’s prototype shop. The new headquarters will accommodate a larger design studio, more lab space and more office space.



“The next two years will be a defining period for Lucid as we prepare the Lucid Air for production and continue development of future products. With the space secured for our expansion, we can now focus our attention on the task at hand,” the update ends.