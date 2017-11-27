© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Ultra Electronics awarded surveillance contract

Ultra Electronics' Communication & Integrated Systems (CIS) business based in Greenford, UK, has been awarded a UK contract valued at GBP 16.6 million (EUR 18.5 mMillion).

Aimed at supporting the provision of advanced surveillance capability until 2019, the group will also provide specialist support over the course of the system’s use.



Douglas Caster, Executive Chairman of Ultra Electronics commented: "This contract highlights Ultra’s ability to successfully work closely with both Government and Industry to deliver world-leading solutions. Our wide portfolio of capabilities was key to securing the initial contract and we are delighted by the agreement to provide long-term support for the programme."