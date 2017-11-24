© Stadium Group Electronics Production | November 24, 2017
Stadium inks distribution deal Allied Electronics
The UK-based electronics company is targeting an expansion of design-led business opportunities in the Americas. To make this happen the company has entered a distribution agreement for the Americas region with Allied Electronics.
The agreement covers the distribution of a range of Stadium’s standard technology products. These include power supplies, cable power products, Human-Machine-Interface (HMI) modules, single-board computing (SBC) devices, and wireless connectivity devices for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
The deal is a part of Stadium Group’s strategy to grow its customer base in key markets, such as the US, but also in other countries in both the northern and southern continents of the Americas. In order to make this a reality the company established Stadium Group Inc. earlier this year and opened a sales office in Salt Lake City, Utah, and appointed Tim Taylor as VP Sales in the region for the Group.
Stadium has also made important investments in recent months. In power products and technologies, Stadium recently acquired two companies operating in the UK – PowerPax UK Limited and Cable Power Limited; and in the connectivity field, Stadium recently inaugurated its new headquarters for its connectivity division in Kista, Sweden, with a purpose-built laboratory, test facilities and a design and engineering zone.
“Allied Electronics is a major distribution presence in the US and Canada, and is also strongly expanding its operations across the continent,” said Charlie Peppiatt, CEO of Stadium Group Plc. “Consequently, we have selected Allied to be a central player in our strategy to expand the opportunities available in the Americas for our design-led electronic technology solutions.”
“Stadium has developed a strong portfolio of specialist products for a range of high-growth markets, especially in industrial applications and in important technology areas such as power and wireless connectivity for the IoT,” said Rebecca Weiser Keenan, Director IP&E at Allied Electronics. “There is much here for us to build upon to develop new markets and application opportunities for Stadium’s products and solutions.”
The deal is a part of Stadium Group’s strategy to grow its customer base in key markets, such as the US, but also in other countries in both the northern and southern continents of the Americas. In order to make this a reality the company established Stadium Group Inc. earlier this year and opened a sales office in Salt Lake City, Utah, and appointed Tim Taylor as VP Sales in the region for the Group.
Stadium has also made important investments in recent months. In power products and technologies, Stadium recently acquired two companies operating in the UK – PowerPax UK Limited and Cable Power Limited; and in the connectivity field, Stadium recently inaugurated its new headquarters for its connectivity division in Kista, Sweden, with a purpose-built laboratory, test facilities and a design and engineering zone.
“Allied Electronics is a major distribution presence in the US and Canada, and is also strongly expanding its operations across the continent,” said Charlie Peppiatt, CEO of Stadium Group Plc. “Consequently, we have selected Allied to be a central player in our strategy to expand the opportunities available in the Americas for our design-led electronic technology solutions.”
“Stadium has developed a strong portfolio of specialist products for a range of high-growth markets, especially in industrial applications and in important technology areas such as power and wireless connectivity for the IoT,” said Rebecca Weiser Keenan, Director IP&E at Allied Electronics. “There is much here for us to build upon to develop new markets and application opportunities for Stadium’s products and solutions.”
Stadium inks distribution deal Allied Electronics The UK-based electronics company is targeting an expansion of design-led business...
Emerson opens solutions centre in Singapore As part of its drive to make Singapore a hub for the delivery of Industrial Internet of Things...
Quantel: Keopsys signs defense contract for the Group Keopsys has signed a 12-year contract for EUR 6 million with a French defense firm for an OEM...
Rockwell says 'no thanks' to Emerson's offer Rockwell Automation has rejected Emerson’s unsolicited proposal to acquire Rockwell...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Romeo Power inaugurates EV battery pack plant Romeo Power Technology, an energy storage technology company founded by engineers and designers from SpaceX, Tesla, Amazon and Samsung, has completed the construction of its fully-automated lithium-ion battery pack...
North American equipment billings dipped in October North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.02 billion in billings worldwide in October 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Jabil launches its Blue Sky Center in Singapore Jabil has launched its newest Blue Sky Innovation Center in Singapore, extending the...
Samsung names new plant manager for new US facility Samsung Electronics Home Appliance America has appointedTony Fraley as plant...
Mentor's plan to capitalise on the ongoing digitalisation Jay Gorajia from Mentor filled us in on how Mentor will capitalise on the ongoing digitalisation of...
Denmark’s next major space project prepared for launch The Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor (ASIM), is on its way to the US to be...
Meg Whitman steps down as HP Enterprise’s CEO As of the first of February next year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise will have a new...
Arrow signs Leoni for cables and assemblies in EMEA Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Leoni Special Cables GmbH, part of Leoni’s...
FTG Circuits invests in additional Orbotech DI and AOI solutions FTG (Firan Technology Group) Circuits has updated and expanded the PCB production...
Schweizer invests millions in new production in China Schweizer Electronic has signed an investment agreement with the government of Jintan/China (Jiangsu Province) to set up a sustainable printed circuit board and embedding production facility in China.
Yamaha has put on some European muscles over the years Yamaha's Rickard Vereijssen talks about the development of the European business and its...
Celestica expands operation in Oradea, Romania EMS provider Celestica ays it has expanded its operation in Oradea, Romania. With the...
Mahindra Automotive opens manufacturing facility in Detroit Indian car maker, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), has opened a new...
Velodyne LiDAR partners with UMS for autonomous vehicle testing Velodyne LiDAR is partnering with Unmanned Solution (UMS) of South Korea to integrate its...
KSS to acquire Takata’s global assets and operations Takata Corporation, has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement with US-based Key...
Volvo Cars signs massive deal with Uber The car maker has signed a framework agreement with ride sharing company Uber to sell tens of thousands of autonomous driving compatible base vehicles between 2019 and 2021.
A Japanese company on a successful path in Europe The Japanese equipment manufacturer not only looks back on a successful business...
IMI's Q3 revenues soar 29% YoY EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), recorded revenues of USD 795.2 million for the first nine months of 2017, an increase of 29% year-on-year.
Akasol opens European production facility Akasol is opening a new semi-automated production facility for high-performance...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments