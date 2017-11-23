© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | November 23, 2017
North American equipment billings dipped in October
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.02 billion in billings worldwide in October 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in October 2017 was USD 2.02 billion. The billings figure is 1.8 percent lower than the final September 2017 level of USD 2.05 billion, and is 23.7 percent higher than the October 2016 billings level of USD 1.63 billion.
“Equipment billings dipped in October, the fourth consecutive monthly decline during this record spending year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “In spite of this seasonal weakness, we expect equipment spending to increase by 30 percent or more this year and are positive about growth in 2018."
“Equipment billings dipped in October, the fourth consecutive monthly decline during this record spending year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “In spite of this seasonal weakness, we expect equipment spending to increase by 30 percent or more this year and are positive about growth in 2018."
|Billings (3-mo. avg)
|YoY
|May 2017
|$2,270.5
|41.8%
|June 2017
|$2,300.3
|34.1%
|July 2017
|$2,269.7
|32.9%
|August 2017
|$2,181.8
|27.7%
|September 2017 (final)
|$2,054.8
|37.6%
|October 2017 (prelim)
|$2,017.0
|23.7%
Stadium inks distribution deal Allied Electronics The UK-based electronics company is targeting an expansion of design-led business...
Emerson opens solutions centre in Singapore As part of its drive to make Singapore a hub for the delivery of Industrial Internet of Things...
Quantel: Keopsys signs defense contract for the Group Keopsys has signed a 12-year contract for EUR 6 million with a French defense firm for an OEM...
Rockwell says 'no thanks' to Emerson's offer Rockwell Automation has rejected Emerson’s unsolicited proposal to acquire Rockwell...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Romeo Power inaugurates EV battery pack plant Romeo Power Technology, an energy storage technology company founded by engineers and designers from SpaceX, Tesla, Amazon and Samsung, has completed the construction of its fully-automated lithium-ion battery pack...
North American equipment billings dipped in October North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.02 billion in billings worldwide in October 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Jabil launches its Blue Sky Center in Singapore Jabil has launched its newest Blue Sky Innovation Center in Singapore, extending the...
Samsung names new plant manager for new US facility Samsung Electronics Home Appliance America has appointedTony Fraley as plant...
Mentor's plan to capitalise on the ongoing digitalisation Jay Gorajia from Mentor filled us in on how Mentor will capitalise on the ongoing digitalisation of...
Denmark’s next major space project prepared for launch The Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor (ASIM), is on its way to the US to be...
Meg Whitman steps down as HP Enterprise’s CEO As of the first of February next year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise will have a new...
Arrow signs Leoni for cables and assemblies in EMEA Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Leoni Special Cables GmbH, part of Leoni’s...
FTG Circuits invests in additional Orbotech DI and AOI solutions FTG (Firan Technology Group) Circuits has updated and expanded the PCB production...
Schweizer invests millions in new production in China Schweizer Electronic has signed an investment agreement with the government of Jintan/China (Jiangsu Province) to set up a sustainable printed circuit board and embedding production facility in China.
Yamaha has put on some European muscles over the years Yamaha's Rickard Vereijssen talks about the development of the European business and its...
Celestica expands operation in Oradea, Romania EMS provider Celestica ays it has expanded its operation in Oradea, Romania. With the...
Mahindra Automotive opens manufacturing facility in Detroit Indian car maker, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), has opened a new...
Velodyne LiDAR partners with UMS for autonomous vehicle testing Velodyne LiDAR is partnering with Unmanned Solution (UMS) of South Korea to integrate its...
KSS to acquire Takata’s global assets and operations Takata Corporation, has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement with US-based Key...
Volvo Cars signs massive deal with Uber The car maker has signed a framework agreement with ride sharing company Uber to sell tens of thousands of autonomous driving compatible base vehicles between 2019 and 2021.
A Japanese company on a successful path in Europe The Japanese equipment manufacturer not only looks back on a successful business...
IMI's Q3 revenues soar 29% YoY EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), recorded revenues of USD 795.2 million for the first nine months of 2017, an increase of 29% year-on-year.
Akasol opens European production facility Akasol is opening a new semi-automated production facility for high-performance...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments