© Jabil Electronics Production | November 23, 2017
Jabil launches its Blue Sky Center in Singapore
Jabil has launched its newest Blue Sky Innovation Center in Singapore, extending the company’s network of Innovation Centers in America and Europe to Asia. The centre aims to strengthen collaboration with the local innovation ecosystem and spearhead the development.
Blue Sky Singapore will testbed advanced manufacturing processes and spearhead Jabil’s research and development (R&D) efforts in manufacturing technologies to power the development of next-generation electronic products.
Expected to be fully operational by 2020, the centre will house a suite of R&D facilities for additive manufacturing, organic light-emitting diode (OLED) process development and deployment, Roll-to-Roll processing, among others. It will also connect capabilities from other Blue Sky Innovation Centers in San Jose (California, USA), Clinton (Massachusetts, USA), and Tortosa (Spain) to Singapore.
“Jabil Blue Sky Innovation Centers demonstrate our continuing commitment to helping our customers stay ahead of the curve through both innovation and R&D,” said Erich Hoch, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Jabil Digital Solutions. “Our Blue Sky Centers provide immersive environments to encourage customer collaboration, ideation and rapid prototyping, and set the stage for closer collaboration with industry and university partners to deliver transformative technologies, engineering capabilities and ultimately products that disrupt.”
The Jabil Digital Lab is the first lab of several to open at Blue Sky Center Singapore. Leveraging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), the lab will demonstrate the capabilities and potential of digital solutions to accelerate product design and prototyping, improve manufacturing processes and supply chain management.
This is part of Jabil’s plans for further footprint expansion in Singapore. By early 2018, Jabil will expand to a new facility in Changi North, bringing its total size in Singapore to 354’000 square feet. The new facility will house a Class 10’000 cleanroom and focus on semiconductor equipment assembly and testing. Jabil will also be investing in other manufacturing capabilities such as 3D printing equipment manufacturing and assembly to capture new growth markets, as well as growing its workforce.
