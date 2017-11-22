© Schweizer

Schweizer invests millions in new production in China

Schweizer Electronic has signed an investment agreement with the government of Jintan/China (Jiangsu Province) to set up a sustainable printed circuit board and embedding production facility in China.

The total investment will amount to USD 180 million over the next years to enable group sales to jump to up to USD 500 million.



Schweizer manufactures PCBs with a focus on e-mobility, advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. These trends have become the most powerful market drivers in the company’s most important business segment automotive.



For years has Schweizer successfully collaborated with Infineon, a strong player in power semiconductors and in the field of embedding technologies. Furthermore, the company has built a strong network and footprint in Asia through its Partners WUS and Meiko.



With the investment into a high-tech production facility in China, the company will further exploit the world-wide market potential for high-power and embedding applications.



“Our target is to become the leading sensor and power PCB manufacturer for the megatrends of mobility and energy efficiency. This is possible for us, since we have the right people, the right technologies and the right international network. By this investment we are able to serve the customer demands and participate in the substantial market growth, while at the same time securing the long-term viability of our production site in Schramberg”, says Nicolas Schweizer, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Board of Schweizer Electronic AG.