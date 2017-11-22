© mahindra automotive north america

Mahindra Automotive opens manufacturing facility in Detroit

Indian car maker, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), has opened a new North American HQ and manufacturing operation, the first such new OEM facility in Motor City Detroit in over 25 years.

The expansion is part of a USD 230 million investment in Southeast Michigan that also includes a recently-opened warehouse and logistics operation in Pontiac and an existing prototype operation in Troy. In total, Mahindra has grown to 400'000 square feet across three Detroit area facilities. Over the past 18 months, MANA will have tripled its workforce to 250. By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another USD 600 million in local investment over that same period. The new facility will produce an off-highway vehicle which aims to extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment.



"This is an exciting day for Mahindra, our terrific employees and Detroit. I couldn't be prouder to be here to help open this new facility today," said Chairman Anand Mahindra. "This building opening represents our company’s growing presence in North America and locally in the Metro Detroit area where we have tripled our workforce during the past 18 months. We are committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan."



"This expansion represents a milestone for us and for Michigan," said MANA President and CEO Rick Haas. "We started this operation with seven people four years ago – to be crossing the 250 mark is a testament to the hard work of our employees and what this region has to offer in terms of top automotive talent."