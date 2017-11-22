© mahindra automotive north america Electronics Production | November 22, 2017
Mahindra Automotive opens manufacturing facility in Detroit
Indian car maker, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), has opened a new North American HQ and manufacturing operation, the first such new OEM facility in Motor City Detroit in over 25 years.
The expansion is part of a USD 230 million investment in Southeast Michigan that also includes a recently-opened warehouse and logistics operation in Pontiac and an existing prototype operation in Troy. In total, Mahindra has grown to 400'000 square feet across three Detroit area facilities. Over the past 18 months, MANA will have tripled its workforce to 250. By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another USD 600 million in local investment over that same period. The new facility will produce an off-highway vehicle which aims to extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment.
"This is an exciting day for Mahindra, our terrific employees and Detroit. I couldn't be prouder to be here to help open this new facility today," said Chairman Anand Mahindra. "This building opening represents our company’s growing presence in North America and locally in the Metro Detroit area where we have tripled our workforce during the past 18 months. We are committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan."
"This expansion represents a milestone for us and for Michigan," said MANA President and CEO Rick Haas. "We started this operation with seven people four years ago – to be crossing the 250 mark is a testament to the hard work of our employees and what this region has to offer in terms of top automotive talent."
"This is an exciting day for Mahindra, our terrific employees and Detroit. I couldn't be prouder to be here to help open this new facility today," said Chairman Anand Mahindra. "This building opening represents our company’s growing presence in North America and locally in the Metro Detroit area where we have tripled our workforce during the past 18 months. We are committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan."
"This expansion represents a milestone for us and for Michigan," said MANA President and CEO Rick Haas. "We started this operation with seven people four years ago – to be crossing the 250 mark is a testament to the hard work of our employees and what this region has to offer in terms of top automotive talent."
Jabil launches its Blue Sky Center in Singapore Jabil has launched its newest Blue Sky Innovation Center in Singapore, extending the...
Samsung names new plant manager for new US facility Samsung Electronics Home Appliance America has appointedTony Fraley as plant...
Mentor's plan to capitalise on the ongoing digitalisation Jay Gorajia from Mentor filled us in on how Mentor will capitalise on the ongoing digitalisation of...
Denmark’s next major space project prepared for launch The Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor (ASIM), is on its way to the US to be...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Meg Whitman steps down as HP Enterprise’s CEO As of the first of February next year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise will have a new...
Arrow signs Leoni for cables and assemblies in EMEA Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Leoni Special Cables GmbH, part of Leoni’s...
FTG Circuits invests in additional Orbotech DI and AOI solutions FTG (Firan Technology Group) Circuits has updated and expanded the PCB production...
Schweizer invests millions in new production in China Schweizer Electronic has signed an investment agreement with the government of Jintan/China (Jiangsu Province) to set up a sustainable printed circuit board and embedding production facility in China.
Yamaha has put on some European muscles over the years Yamaha's Rickard Vereijssen talks about the development of the European business and its...
Celestica expands operation in Oradea, Romania EMS provider Celestica ays it has expanded its operation in Oradea, Romania. With the...
Mahindra Automotive opens manufacturing facility in Detroit Indian car maker, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), has opened a new...
Velodyne LiDAR partners with UMS for autonomous vehicle testing Velodyne LiDAR is partnering with Unmanned Solution (UMS) of South Korea to integrate its...
KSS to acquire Takata’s global assets and operations Takata Corporation, has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement with US-based Key...
Volvo Cars signs massive deal with Uber The car maker has signed a framework agreement with ride sharing company Uber to sell tens of thousands of autonomous driving compatible base vehicles between 2019 and 2021.
A Japanese company on a successful path in Europe The Japanese equipment manufacturer not only looks back on a successful business...
IMI's Q3 revenues soar 29% YoY EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), recorded revenues of USD 795.2 million for the first nine months of 2017, an increase of 29% year-on-year.
Akasol opens European production facility Akasol is opening a new semi-automated production facility for high-performance...
Mycronic and Aegis renew partnership SMT solutions provider Mycronic will, through a renewed partnership agreement, include...
Libra Industries installs another 3D post reflow AOI system EMS provider Libra Industries has received and completed the installation of a second Omron...
Benchmark breaks ground for new HQ Benchmark Electronics has broken ground on its new headquarters in Tempe, Arizona...
Norbit acquires Aptomar Norwegian technology group Norbit has acquired field monitoring specialist Aptomar.
Volkswagen to invest €22.8 billion in production The main focus is on the further development of modular production, the continuation of...
Productronica 2017: we got the numbers Productronica 2017 is now over. The overall mood of the event was stellar and the show was...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments